FRSC Confirms 12 Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crashes On Yangoji–Abuja Corridor

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has confirmed that 12 people died in a serious road accident at Gada Biyu, along the Yangoji–Abuja corridor, on Sunday, January 11.

According to Segun Ogungbemide, the FRSC’s Public Education Officer, the crash occurred at about 11:45 am and involved four vehicles: a commercial coal trailer, a commercial bus, and two cars. Initial investigations suggest that the accident was caused by speeding and reckless driving.

“Our preliminary findings show that the truck driver was going faster than the legal speed limit for this road, lost control, and crashed into parked ve- hicles, triggering this fatal collision,” Ogungbemide said.

Of the 18 people involved, five died instantly at the scene, while seven others were rushed to nearby hospitals but later died from their injuries, bringing the death toll to 12.

Three others sustained injuries, including cuts, bruises, fractures, and head injuries, and are currently receiving treatment. The FRSC has urged drivers to obey speed limits and exercise caution, particularly on high-risk roads. “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

We call on motorists to drive with caution and patience to prevent unnecessary loss of life,” Ogungbemide said. Investigations into the crash are ongoing, and the FRSC said it would provide further updates as the situ- ation develops.