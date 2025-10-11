FRSC Confirms 10 Dead In Fatal Crash Along Lokoja–Obajana Road

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that ten people lost their lives while eleven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a fatal road accident that occurred late Friday night, October 10, 2025, along the Lokoja–Obajana route, specifically at Apamaru.

In a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Office, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and urged passengers to be vigilant by cautioning or reporting drivers who engage in reckless behaviour behind the wheel.

Preliminary investigations by the FRSC crash investigation team revealed that speed violation and wrongful overtaking were the primary causes of the crash.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while on a night journey, resulting in multiple casualties.

The Corps Marshal noted that excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, and night travels remain leading causes of fatal road crashes across Nigeria.

He warned commercial vehicle operators to comply strictly with traffic regulations and desist from embarking on night journeys that expose passengers to heightened risks.

Shehu Mohammed emphasised that the Corps will intensify enforcement against overloading and enhance advocacy campaigns to discourage night travel across critical corridors nationwide.

He further extended condolences to the families of the victims and assured that the FRSC remains committed to reducing road crashes through proactive enforcement, driver education, and stakeholder collaboration.