FRSC Condemns Use Of Trucks To Convey FUDMA Students To Campus

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday asked the Federal University Dutsin-ma (FUDMA), Katsina State, to intensify efforts in providing enough buses to convey students from the take-off campus to the new site.

Sector Commander Aliyu Ma’aji said this in a statement issued by spokesman, Shamsudeen Babajo. Ma’aji said the FRSC condemned the use of trucks to allegedly convey students of the institution from the take-off to the new campuses.

“We are also calling on the school’s authorities to hasten the repairs of the school buses,” he said. Ma’aji also recalled that some students were sighted on top of a truck going to the main campus on a social media platform that went viral.

He said the command has mobilised a stand-by team, in conjunction with the FRSC Koza Unit, to be on patrol to ensure compliance, cautioning that such obnoxious practice could lead to the loss of lives.

Responding to the issue, the university’s spokesman Nasir Abdul said the institution had provided enough buses to transport students to the new campus. He said: “The management has provided enough buses and adequate fuel for the conveyance of the students.

Share

Please follow and like us: