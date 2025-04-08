FRSC: Bus Crashes Into Yobe Market Kills Pregnant Woman, Four Others

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yobe State Command on Tuesday disclosed that an 18-seater Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number KTG 283 XA rammed into the busy Damagum market in Yobe State, killing a pregnant woman, four others and injuring 19 persons.

Confirming the number of casualties, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Livinus Yilzoom, said the incident happened on Sunday evening when the pedestrian victims were closing from the market.

According to him, as his team received the information, the Unit Command at Dogon Kuka dispatched the crash investigation team to the scene and evacuated the victims to Damagum General Hospital for medical attention.

READ ALSO

He said that the investigation revealed that speed limit violation and control loss were the immediate causes of the crash.

“Note that five persons who died were not occupants of the vehicle; rather, they were pedestrians who were by the roadside waiting to cross.

“The driver, in trying to avoid the pedestrian, ran into five persons who were killed as he lost control due to the speed he was travelling. So far 19 persons were injured and five killed,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

