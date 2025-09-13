FRSC Boss Visits 81 Div, Nigerian Army

The Zonal Commanding Officer Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zone RS2HQ in charge of Lagos and Ogun State Command, Assistant Corps Marshal Ann O. Oladayo, has called for enhanced collaboration with the 81 Division Nigerian Army to achieve its mandate within Lagos State.

The Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel, Musa Yahaya disclosed this in a release.

Yahaya stated that Oladayo made the call during a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, at the Division’s Headquarters in Lagos.

He said that,” Assistant Corps Marshal Oladayo stated that the purpose of the visit was to familiarise herself with the Division following her recent assumption of office and to strengthen existing ties between the two institutions.

“She emphasised the need for closer collaboration in areas such as training and joint operations to improve efficiency and ensure the safety of lives and property across Lagos State.

“She further assured that the FRSC is willing to support the Nigerian Army in relevant areas, including the issuance of driver’s licenses, proper vehicle plate registration, and driver training programmes.

“General Mijinyawa congratulated the Zonal Commanding Officer on her well-deserved appointment as the first female Zonal Commanding Officer of Zone RS2HQ in charge of Lagos and Ogun State.

“He reaffirmed the Division’s commitment to sustaining the existing relationship with the FRSC and assured continued support in areas of mutual interest.

“The GOC also commended the FRSC for its relentless efforts in reducing road traffic accidents and promoting a safer motoring environment.”