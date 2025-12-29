FRSC Blames Speeding, Wrongful Overtaking For Fatal Anthony Joshua Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has attributed the fatal road traffic crash involving world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.

In a statement on Monday, the FRSC confirmed that the accident occurred on December 29, 2025, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway around the Sinoma area near Sagamu, Ogun State.

The crash involved a black Lexus Jeep conveying Anthony Joshua and a stationary red Sinotruck parked by the roadside.

According to preliminary findings by the Ogun Sector Command of the FRSC, the accident happened at about 12:00 noon and was promptly reported, with rescue operatives arriving at the scene within three minutes.

This swift response enabled immediate rescue, evacuation of victims, traffic control and prevention of secondary crashes.

The Corps disclosed that five adult males were involved in the incident.

Two occupants died on the spot, one sustained injuries, while two others, including Anthony Joshua, escaped with minor injuries.

The injured victim was evacuated to a medical facility for treatment, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the Livewell Morgue, Ajaka, Sagamu.

The Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division was notified for further investigation and documentation.

FRSC investigations revealed that the Lexus Jeep was suspected to be travelling above the legally prescribed speed limit when it lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and rammed into the stationary truck.

The Corps identified excessive speed and wrongful overtaking as the primary causes of the crash, describing them as major traffic violations and leading contributors to fatal accidents on Nigerian highways.

Reacting to the incident, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished Anthony Joshua a speedy recovery.

The FRSC reiterated its warning to motorists to desist from dangerous overtaking, speeding and disregard for traffic regulations, particularly on high-speed corridors such as the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, especially during the festive period.

The Corps reaffirmed its commitment to road safety, prompt emergency response and sustained public enlightenment aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities across the country.