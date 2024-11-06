New Telegraph

November 6, 2024
FRSC Begins Campaign Against Ember Months’ Road Crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), yesterday inaugurated a unified approach to tackle the high incidence of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in the country.

Speaking at the nationwide inauguration of an intensified safety campaign in Abuja, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mo- hammed, stressed the importance of cooperation from all sectors of society.

Mohammed, however, maintained that road safety remained everyone’s responsibility; hence all hands must be on deck to address the scourge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FRSC had organised a two-day management retreat and news conference across the states to address issues on road safety and inaugurated a campaign against RTCs.

