FRSC Averts Fire Explosion As Fuel Tanker Falls In Kaduna

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kaduna State chapter, on Sunday, 8 February, 2026 successfully averted fire outbreak following the crash of a lone tanker which occurred at NEPA Roundabout along Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

Providing an update on its X page, the Corps Public Education Officer, Segun Ogungbemide, said the command received a distress call reporting a fallen fuel tanker at the location and upon arrival, FRSC personnel promptly secured the area by closing all roads leading to the crashed tanker to prevent secondary crashes and possible fire outbreak.

“At about 0715HRS, the Sector Command received a distress call reporting a fallen fuel tanker at the location.

“Upon receipt of the information, a rescue team from RS1.1 Kaduna, led by Deputy Route Cmdr. (DRC) I. Gunda, was immediately mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival, FRSC personnel promptly secured the area by closing all roads leading to the crashed tanker to prevent secondary crashes and possible fire outbreak,” the statement read.

The FRSC noted that traffic diversion was swiftly put in place to ensure seamless vehicular movement and minimise congestion within the metropolis.