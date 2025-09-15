FRSC Arrests Military Impersonator, 253 Others For Road Traffic Violations

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), FCT Command has clamped down on traffic violators under the ongoing Operation Restore Sanity IV, arresting 254 offenders, including a military impersonator.

A statement by Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) yesterday in Abuja stated that the FRSC also secured a total of 245 convictions.

Ogungbemide said that the convictions were secured during a series of Mobile Court sittings held between Sept. 8 and Sept. 12 at Nyanya Unit Command and on Sept. 10 at Karu Unit Command. He said that the special operation was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the Nigerian Army Brigade of Guards.

He also said that it was specifically designed to address the rising tide of traffic indiscipline along the busy Abuja–Nyanya corridor, notorious for route violations, overloading and reckless driving. “In all, 254 offenders were ar- raigned for committing a total of 563 traffic-related offences. Out of these, 245 were convicted, while nine were discharged after due consideration by the court.