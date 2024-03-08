FRSC Arrests 31 Traffic Offenders In Delta

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta State Command, on Friday, apprehended 31 motorists across the state for traffic-related offences.

New Telegraph gathered that the Commnd also cited eight vehicles for failing to install speed limiters.

Bassy Eshiet, FRSC Delta State Sector Commander, disclosed this during the inaugural Sector Commander’s Special Intervention Patrol on the Asaba-Benin and Asaba-Onitsha highways.

He added that the patrol followed the Corps Marshal’s directions to reduce road accidents.

According to him, the blood pressure, sugar level, and other vital indications of arrested motorists were checked, and the agency engaged the offenders in public enlightenment prior to payment and enforcement with Nigerian police officials.

READ ALSO:

“The 2024 patrol was in collaboration with armed policemen from Delta State Police Command to stem the tide of traffic impunity by motorists which can lead to crashes if not checked.

“A total of 31 traffic violators were arrested and booked for 42 offences.

“Also, eight vehicles were booked for not installing speed limiting devices to regulate their speed, which is one of the major causes of Road Traffic Crash in Delta.

“One vehicle for overloading, one vehicle booked for projected load in excess of prescribed limit, while one mini truck carrying goods and passengers was also arrested,” he said.