FRSC Arrest Driver Of Car With Three Tyres On Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway

The operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command have impounded a car moving on the Abeokuta – Sagamu Expressway with three tyres.

The Public Education Officer of the FRSC in the state, Florence Okpe who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Thursday also confirmed the arrest of the driver of the car.

According to her, the arrest followed the directive of the Sector Commander of the corps, Anthony Uga to clamp down on rickety vehicles on the roads in the state.

A video of a vehicle travelling on the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway went viral last week

She described, the Toyota Camry car with registration number, FFF 522 TK as a dangerous car which posed a great threat to the lives of the driver, other motorists and passersby.

Okpe said, “The arrest of the Toyota Camry car with registration number FFF 522 TK was made by a patrol team of FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Abeokuta while performing their statutory duties and the driver Mr Adeyinka charged to court for driving the mechanical deficient vehicle.

“The enforcement against dangerous vehicles was intensified by FRSC Ogun State Command after a recent video of a car moving with 3 tyres along the same Abeokuta – Sagamu Expressway went viral.

“The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command Anthony Uga advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations and also shun any acts that will jeopardize their safety and that of other road users”.