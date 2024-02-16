FRSC Arrest 2 Suspects for Allegedly Robbing Accident Victims in Ebonyi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Ebonyi State, has apprehended two suspected hoodlums who allegedly robbed accident victims of their belongings. The Sector Commander, Mr Igwe Nnabuife, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki yesterday that the lone accident involved a Ford Aspire bus, which lost control.

He said that the vehicle, which was conveying nine passengers, had an accident on the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway on Feb. 13 at 1:44p.m. “No life was lost; some of the accident victims who sustained injuries have been taken to hospital for treatment. “We were able to recover some of the money and other items stolen from the accident victims,” Nnabuife said. The sector commander said that the suspects have been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and would be charged to court upon completion of ongoing investigations.

“They started looting helpless victims of their money and other things they could lay their hands on. “Responders at the scene of the accident chased them away and they were later arrested by my men who prevented them from being mobbed by angry people,” he said. The sector commander described the act by the hoodlums as unfortunate. Nnabuife expressed satisfaction with the media partnership so far and urged journalists to continue to educate the general public on societal values.