FRSC Alerts Nigerians On Fake Recruitment

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday alerted the public against fake online publications claiming an ongoing recruitment by the corps.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide.

Ogungbemide urged the public to dismiss the reports as false and urged potential applicants to disregard them.

The agency warned the public against engaging with individuals or platforms promoting false recruitment claims.

The FRSC restated that it will not be held liable for any losses incurred by those who fall victim to such schemes.

“The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been drawn to a publication by online platforms misinforming the public about ongoing recruitment of personnel into the services of the Corps.

“This medium is to let the public know that the Corps is not recruiting at the moment, neither is there any ongoing arrangement to that effect,”

“These include official notifications on the FRSC’s website, social media platforms, and the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM.” the statement reads in part

