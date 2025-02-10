FRSC Activates Penalty Point System To Curb Traffic Violations

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, has directed the activation of a penalty points system to reduce traffic violations and improve road safety across Nigeria.

This initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and promote safe driving practices across the country.

The penalty points system tracks violations and assigns specific points for offences.

Drivers accumulating 10-14 points receive a warning, while those with 15-20 points face temporary suspension of their driving licenses.

A total of 21 points results in the complete withdrawal of the driver’s license.

Examples of offences and their corresponding penalties include driving without a valid license (10 points and ₦10,000 fine), speeding (5 points and ₦5,000 fine), driving under the influence (5 points and ₦5,000 fine), and dangerous driving (10 points and ₦50,000 fine).

This system also contributes to driving history records, which may be required by foreign countries for Nigerian drivers applying to drive abroad.

The FRSC’s initiative is part of its goals of reducing road crashes and fatalities, marking a critical step toward enhancing safety on Nigerian roads.

