FRSC: 5,421 Killed In Road Crash In 2024

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday revealed that no fewer than 5,421 people were killed in road traffic accidents across Nigeria in 2024.

New Telegraph reports that this is a seven per cent increase from the 5,081 fatalities recorded in 2023.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja which marked the conclusion of the Corps’ “Operation Zero Tolerance” special patrol campaign, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed said the rise in fatalities occurred despite a 10 per cent reduction in the total number of road crashes nationwide, with 9,570 incidents recorded in 2024 compared to 10,617 in the previous year.

According to the statement, the corps’ data also revealed that while road crashes and injuries saw a slight reduction in 2024, the total number of people involved in accidents increased by one per cent, from 70,092 in 2023 to 70,530 in 2024.

The corps marshal attributed the increased deaths to human factors such as reckless driving, overloading and fatigue, as well as tragic secondary incidents like the scooping of fuel from fallen tankers, which claimed 411 lives last year.

He also stated that efforts to enforce road safety laws saw mixed results while the Corps recorded a reduction in traffic violations, with arrests dropping from 29,220 in 2023 to 21,580 in 2024.

Mohammed further stated that between December 15, 2024, and January 15, 2025, a period covered by the special patrol, 402 lives were lost in road accidents.

“Analysis of our annual performance indicates that from January to December 2024, the corps recorded a drastic reduction in road traffic crashes as well as in the number of people injured when compared to the annual record of 2023.

“From 1st January to 31st December 2024, a total of 9,570 road traffic crashes were recorded nationwide. This figure is against 10,617 road traffic crashes recorded in 2023 which signifies a tremendous reduction of 10 percent.

“Furthermore, 31,154 people were injured in 2024 while 31,874 were injured in 2023 representing a two percent decrease. However, the Corps recorded a seven per cent increase in fatalities as 5,421 people were killed in 2024 while 5,081 people were killed in 2023.

“Meanwhile, a total of 70,530 people got involved in road traffic crashes in 2024 compared to 70,092 in 2023 signifying an increase of one per cent.

“It is pertinent to emphasize at this juncture that, out of the total fatalities that occurred in 2024, 411 deaths, representing 7.6 per cent of the total deaths were not primarily caused by the crashes but by a secondary factor which is the very monster we are fighting today: scooping of fuel from fallen tankers.” the corps marshal explained.

