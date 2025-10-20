FRSC: 3,433 killed In Road Crashes In 2025

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has revealed that 3,433 people were killed in road crashes across Nigeria between January and September 2025.

New Telegraph reports that during the same period, 22,162 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a total of 6,858 reported crashes.

This was disclosed by Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed at a press conference marking the official flag-off of the 2025 Ember Months Public Enlightenment and Sensitisation Campaign.

Themed “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving,” this year’s campaign is focused on reducing the spike in crashes that typically occur during the festive season, between December 15 and January 15.

Mohammed also highlighted improvements in driver training through closer collaboration with driving schools and fleet operators, alongside the reactivation of mobile courts and road stop-overs to address infractions such as overloading and speeding.

“3,433 persons were killed and 22,162 persons injured out of a total of 6,858 reported road crashes between January and September, 2025.

“The records also showed that the major causes of those crashes were linked to driver fatigue, overloading of persons, conveyance of persons in haulage vehicles and travelling with fuel in plastic containers.

“Apparently, driver behaviour is a fundamental element in determining safety on our highways. It is expected that the 2025 end-of-year campaign will create the needed awareness and sensitisation for drivers to take up the issue of safety more seriously.

“These measures, in addition to our routine enforcement operations, are designed to raise awareness against reckless driving usually associated with the ember months.

“It is also expected that the implementation of these measures will significantly reduce the percentage of occurrence of road crashes and drive down road crash-related deaths and injuries,” Mohammed said.