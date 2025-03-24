FRS Boss Enjoins States To Enforce Fiscal Responsibility Laws

Share

The Executive Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Victor Muruako, has urged Nigerian states with existing fiscal responsibility laws to promptly implement them.

Speaking at the launch of the Subnational Audit Efficiency Index 2924 hosted by the Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative in Abuja, Muruako emphasised that bolstering the local government system and training local operators were crucial to improving public service delivery and accountability.

He left the audience pondering whether local governments are truly performing as expected.

At the event, a dynamic panel discussion—moderated by Mr. Odeh Friday, Country Director of Accountability Lab Nigeria—explored innovative strategies under the theme: “Leveraging Technology Tools for Improved Public Audit Practices and Service Delivery at the Subnational Level.”

Mr. Sunday Adegoke, Chairman of the Body of Federal & State Auditors-General and Ondo State AuditorGeneral, highlighted the post-SFTAS decline in funding for audit offices.

He called for comprehensive capacity building, better resource allocation, and the smart integration of social media to foster real-time citizen engagement while maintaining robust cybersecurity protocols.

Mrs. Veronica Okonji’s perspective, presented by Mr. Francis Agbayi, shed light on Delta State’s inaugural performance audit.

She attributed the breakthrough to the effective training provided by the Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative, illustrating how strategic capacity building can spark institutional reforms.

