Frontline Underwriters Back Insurance, Pension Journalists’ Conference

Twenty-eight organisations including insurance companies, insurance institutions, broking firm, pension regulatory authority, pension fund operators among others, have thrown their weights behind the 10th edition of the national conference of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE).

The conference, themed: “Strengthening Insurance and Pension Frameworks For Better Economy,” and scheduled to hold on Tuesday, September 16, at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki Road, has attracted the support and sponsorship of reputable organisations and institutions in the country’s insurance and pension sectors.

They are African Reinsurance Corporation; SanlamAllianz Insurance Nigeria; NEM Insurance Plc; Rex Insurance Limited; Linkage Assurance Plc; Parthian Partners; NEM Insurance Plc; Unitrust Insurance Nig. Limited; Arm Access Pension; Veritas Kapital Assurance; National Insurance Commission (NAICOM); National Pension Commission (PenCom) Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp); and Leadway Assurance Company Limited. Others are Anchor Insurance Company Limited; Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc; SUNU Assurances Nig.Plc; emPLE Insurance; Scib Insurance Brokers; Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIIN); Heirs Insurance Group; Staco Insurance Plc; NSIA Insurance Company Limited; Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc; Guinea Insurance Plc; Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA); and Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

Commenting on the support and sponsorship for the conference, the Chairperson of NAIPE and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Businesstodayng.com, Mrs Nkechi NaecheEsezobor, expressed excitement on the level of support received so far for the conference. She noted that the support and sponsorship is as a result of the consistency of the conference and the impact it has made, not only on the insurance and pension sectors but also on the nation’s economy as a whole.