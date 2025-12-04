Front-Of-Package Labels: Vital Tool For A Healthier Nigeria

Nigeria is grappling with a rising tide of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension. These illnesses are often closely tied to unhealthy diets, particularly the excessive consumption of processed and packaged foods high in sugar, sodium (salt), and saturated fats.

The widespread availability, affordability, and aggressive marketing of these ultra-processed products continue to push more people toward obesity, metabolic complications, and other diet-related conditions, contributing to the 29 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria now linked to NCDs.

In this context, consumers need clearer and more accessible information at the point of purchase about the nutritional content and health risks of the foods they are buying. Front-of-Pack (FOP) labels provides exactly this by offering quick, visible guidance that helps people identify foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.

These labels steer consumers away from high-risk products and support healthier choices in the face of an escalating public health crisis. FOP labels use simple, easy-to-understand graphics, symbols, or text placed prominently on the front of packaged food and drink products. Unlike the detailed, often confusing “nutrition facts” tables found at the back of a product’s pack, FOP labels are designed for quick comprehension and bring the most important health information to where consumers actually look.

They improve instant recognition of unhealthy products, even for consumers with low literacy levels or those shopping in a hurry. Common examples around the world include warning labels such as black octagons stating, “HIGH IN SUGAR”, the Traffic Light System which uses red, amber, and green colours to show whether a product’s overall nutritional profile is poor, moderate, or healthier, and NutriScore which grades food from A to E using a colour coded scale.

This simplicity matters even more in places like Nigeria where shoppers are confronted with an overwhelming influx of foreign products, new brands, and aggressively marketed food ingredients competing for attention on already crowded shelves. Presently, Nigeria relies on back-ofpack labelling, which is complex, small, and difficult for the average consumer to comprehend and interpret quickly.

A clear and simple warning label, such as a bold black octagon that says, ‘HIGH IN SUGAR’; could make a decisive difference by cutting through marketing tactics and helping consumers immediately identify products that may harm their family’s health. This also strengthens the public’s right to make informed decisions about their food choices.

Beyond shifting consumer behaviour, FOP labels also push food manufacturers to reformulate their products. Companies often reduce sugar, salt, and saturated fat levels to avoid bearing a prominent ‘HIGH IN…’ warning on their packaging, which in turn contributes to a healthier national food supply. Research consistently shows that consumers from lower socioeconomic and education backgrounds often face the greatest barriers to understanding complex nutrition information.

Clear and visually striking front-of-package (FOP) labels can help close this gap and serve as a vital tool for promoting health equity across Nigeria. By presenting crucial health information in an accessible and easy-to-understand format, these labels empower all Nigerians—regardless of their educational levels or background— to make healthier decisions.

The Nigerian government, through agencies like the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOH&SW) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), must therefore prioritise an evidence-based policy on front-of-pack labelling, as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to protect its population.

It is time to move from complex back-of-pack data to simple, unmistakable warnings that protect consumers. A clear label on the front of every package is a powerful public health tool that can save lives, reduce pressure on our healthcare systems, and build a truly healthier Nigeria for generations to come.