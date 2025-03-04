From York, ‘Na We Be Dis’ radio drama airs in Nigeria

Share

‘ Na We Be Dis’, a gripping, thought-provoking, and educative radio drama se- ries that examines society and even our roles in it and what we expect from it, has made its debut in Nigeria. The stories are compel- ling and very simple, set in Pidgin English. It is the bold attempt to define and discourse the meaning of a very vague concept – What is Civil Society? In a project being pro- moted by the Center for Ap- plied Human Rights of the University of York, UK as part of the Art Rights Truth project in collaboration with Nigerian partners, Brain Builders Youth Develop- ment Initiative (BBYDI) and Jos Repertory Theatre (JRT). It is a collaboration between a civil society and an arts or- ganisation with ideas being shared to bring the radio dra- ma series to life. However, with the drama being set in a compound, it immediately becomes obvi- ous that the compound is a metaphor for the larger society with the constant and nagging question, how can we make life a little bit better for each other? The protagonist is Abigail, a youth corper who has been posted to serve her man- datory national service in a sleepy community and has to live with other tenants in a typical faceme-I-face-you communal setting with various ideas and mannerisms competing for space in an already crowded space. Abigail takes on the onerous task of using her civil society background learnt from school and the networks she had raised to try to mobilise the compound to be more proactive and DIY for compound issues.

Who fixes the gate? Who provides water? Basic amenities that add dignity to hu- man existence are shared unlike previously when these were situations for disagreement. The most controversial character in the series is the Landlord who is the own- er of the rooms that have been rented out to differ- ent tenants. In the typical Landlord mentality, he sets arbitrary rules for his tenants and they have no option but abide because according to him, “if you cannot abide by my rules, look for another place to live.” The tenants initially condone the attitude of their Landlord until corper, Abigail comes to live in the compound for her manda- tory one year national ser- vice.

She proceeds to orga- nize her co-tenants along the lines of civil society ad- vocacy and the compound never remained the same. In her first month in the compound, the Landlord decides to abolish tenants listening to music after 7pm. Typical of the tenants, they are split along their favorite lines of de- fence – those supporting the Landlord and those against. Abigail steps in to let them know that even though they are tenants in rented rooms, they still have rights which must be respected. In the midst of the arguments for and against the actions of the Landlord, the landlord meets them and threatens them that he is capable of anything as long as they reside in his house. Ab- igail reassures him that their intention is not for them to want to take over his house rather he should accord them their rights because without them his house would be empty thus depriving him of the economic benefits that they pro- vide. Without delay, Abigail, proceeds to organize the tenants into a “Tenants Coun- cil” which aside the urgent negotiations required for the mu- sic ban will also advise the landlord on better ways to respect the tenants.

