From Yelewata To Guma: How Police Stopped 2 Tragedies

The Nigerian Police Rapid Response Team stationed in Benue has foiled what could have been another national tragedy of monumental proportions.

This was reported by Daily Trust. Although three farmers sadly lost their lives in the incident, the situation could have been far worse if not for the proactive action of the police.

Following the Yelewata massacre in Benue State by bandits, a horrific incident that sent shivers down the spine of the nation, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, made a remark in his speech that caught my attention.

He noted that whenever such attacks occur, we must not forget that there have also been numerous other planned attacks successfully foiled by the police and other security agencies.

At the time, I am sure many believed he made that statement merely to defend the inability of his men to avert the Yelewata tragedy. But recent events show that the IGP was not being economical with the truth. Without the tireless efforts of the police and other security agencies in curtailing these marauding murderers, the situation could have been far worse than it is today.

Our police officers are working tirelessly, often silently, to curtail crime, yet we do not amplify their heroics nearly as much as we amplify their shortcomings.

Imagine if the bandits had succeeded in attacking Yelewata again, the news would have dominated headlines nationwide. But because the attack was foiled, the story risks fading into the background.

And it wasn’t only in Yelewata; a similar plot was also thwarted in Guma Local Government Area. Yes, we have every right to demand accountability from our security agencies, especially the police, being the lead agency in internal security.

However, in doing so, we must also acknowledge their relentless efforts in combating crime, often in the face of scarce resources, out-dated equipment, and dangerous working conditions. Policing in Nigeria is a high-risk duty.

Officers frequently work under intense pressure, covering vast territories with inadequate manpower, while confronting criminals who are often better armed and better funded.

Despite these challenges, there are countless untold stories of bravery, operations that never make it to the headlines because the attacks were stopped before they could happen.

The grief of Yelewata still lingers—families torn apart, dreams cut short, and a community left with scars that may never fully heal. Each life lost is a reminder of what is at stake when security fails, and each life saved is proof of the value of vigilance. As citizens, our voices must continue to de- mand justice, transparency, and efficiency from those entrusted with our safety.

But alongside those demands, we must also recognise and am- plify the quiet victories, those moments when disaster was averted because men and women in uniform stood their ground.

The foiled attacks in Yelewata and Guma are not the end of our security challenges, but they are moments worth noting. They reaffirm that while criticism keeps our institutions accountable, encouragement fuels their morale. In the balance between the two lies the path to a safer Nigeria