As global travel rebounds and visitor numbers surge past pre-pandemic levels, destinations across the world are facing a shared dilemma: how to protect places that tourism itself has put at risk. From historic European cities and fragile is- land ecosystems to African wildlife reserves and sacred heritage sites, one solution is rap- idly gaining global acceptance—charging tourists to manage access.

What was once controversial is now mainstream policy. An eTurboNews review shows that at least 25 destinations world- wide are using entry fees, conservation levies, permits, or caps to control overcrowding, protect resources, and rebalance tourism in favour of residents and sustainability.

Together, these destinations reveal a powerful global synergy: tourism is shifting from open access to managed access.

Europe: Historic icons under pressure

Europe’s most visited cities were among the first to act, driven by overtourism, cruise crowds, and resident backlash.

1. Venice, Italy – Day-tripper entry fee to manage peak crowds

2. Dubrovnik, Croatia – Cruise caps, monitored entry to Old Town

3. Cinque Terre, Italy – Paid trail access via Cinque Terre Card

4. Capri, Italy – Landing tax for day visitors

5. Santorini, Greece – Cruise passenger limits and port fees

6. Barcelona, Spain – City tourist taxes and paid access to Park Güell

7. Amsterdam, Netherlands – Europe’s highest tourist and cruise taxes

8. Hallstatt, Austria – Bus limits, access controls, paid tour management

Synergy: These destinations share a common goal—discouraging high-volume, low-value visitation while reinvesting tourism revenue into heritage protection and local quality of life.

Asia and the Pacific: When nature sets the limits In Asia, fees are closely linked to environ- mental survival.

9. Bhutan – Daily Sustainable Development Fee (high-value, low-volume model)

10. Bali, Indonesia – Island-wide tourist levy

11. Boracay, Philippines – Environmental fees and capped accommodation

12. Maya Bay, Thailand – Strict visitor caps and access fees

13. Mount Fuji, Japan – Climbing fees and seasonal quotas

14. Iceland – Site access and parking fees at natural attractions

15. New Zealand Great Walks – Premium hut and trail fees for international visitors Synergy: Fees are paired with quotas, timed entry, and digital reservations, acknowledging that fragile ecosystems can- not absorb unlimited numbers—no matter the price.

The Americas: Heritage and conservation through control Across the Americas, iconic sites now require paid, regulated access.

16. Machu Picchu, Peru – Timed entry, mandatory guides, daily caps

17. Galápagos Islands, Ecuador – Nation- al park entrance fees funding conservation

18. Hawaii, USA – Park entry fees, reser- vations, proposed “green fees”

Synergy: These destinations treat access as a privilege, not a right, using fees to directly fund conservation and visitor management infrastructure.

Africa: High-Value tourism as a conservation strategy Africa has long used pricing as a deliberate sustainability tool, often more proactively than other regions.

Sustainable tourism experiences:

19. Rwanda – High-value gorilla trekking permits

20. Tanzania (Ngorongoro Conservation Area) – Conservation and crater access fees

21. South Africa (National Parks) – Tiered domestic vs international park fees

22. Seychelles – Island access charges and marine park levies

23. Egypt – Controlled entry fees at major heritage sites such as Giza and Luxor Synergy: African destinations use fees not just to limit numbers, but to fund wildlife protection, community development, and long-term conservation, aligning tourism directly with national priorities.

High-Risk, high-impact destinations

Some destinations charge fees because uncontrolled access is dangerous.

24. Mount Everest, Nepal – Expensive climbing permits to manage safety and waste

25. Amsterdam Cruise Day Passengers (counted separately in policy terms) – High per-passenger fees to reduce cruise conges- tion

One Global Message: Tourism must pay for its impact

What is overtourism and why is it a problem?

Discover what overtourism means, the challenges it brings, and examples of its im- pact on popular destinations. Explore solutions to combat the issue.

Despite vast differences in geography and governance, these 25 destinations follow the same emerging playbook: Fees + limits, not fees alone Revenue reinvested locally Digital systems to manage flow Resident quality of life as a policy goal Value over volume as a guiding principle The lesson for destinations worldwide— especially in Africa, the Caribbean, and emerging markets—is clear: It is far easier to manage tourism early than to repair damage later.

The New Normal: Managed access

From Venice’s canals and Barcelona’s neighbourhoods to Rwanda’s rainforests and Tanzania’s crater, tourism is entering a new era.

Free access is giving way to responsible access, where visitors contribute directly to the protection of the places they come to see. For the global tourism industry, this marks a defining shift: Success is no longer measured by how many arrive—but by how well destinations endure.

*Juergen T Steinmetz – Eturbonews.com