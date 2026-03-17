From Tornadoes To Blizzards, Severe Weather Batters Parts Of The US

Severe weather bringing everything from tornadoes and thunderstorms to blizzard conditions and snow is expected to stretch across the eastern US yesterday.

Over a dozen states were under a wind advisory yesterday morning, from Missouri to Maine, with tornado watches in place in parts of Florida, Alabama and Georgia. As much as 2ft (0.6m) of snow has fallen in Wisconsin and northern Michigan since the storm began this weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The bulk of the storm is expected to exit off the east coast into the Atlantic by today, with abnormally cold weather to continue in its wake.

Over 11 million people are under blizzard warnings, and another four million are under winter storm warnings, according to the BBC’s media partner CBS News. Yesterday morning, over 2,000 flights had been cancelled, and an additional 7,000 flights delayed, according to flightaware. com. By early afternoon, both numbers had more than doubled.