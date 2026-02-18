From The Wet Streets Of Fes, Dazzling Lights Of Marrakech; Shukran (Thank You) Morocco

The journey of a Nigerian journalist who for one month covered the 35th Africa Cup of Nations is an interesting one from one end to another round the cities of Fes, Marrakech, Casablanca and Rabat, CHARLES OGUNDIYA reports

Morocco in the recent years has hosted so many Confederation of African Football (CAF) and International Association Football Federations (FIFA) organised tournaments with the latest the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations hosted across six cities thereby exposing how much the country is blessed, making them one of the biggest tourist countries in the world with so many mega cities linking each other.

Biggest Tourist City

The biggest tourist city in Morocco is Marrakech but with so many others having what it takes to be called a mega city, the 2025 AFCON was another opportunity for the government of the country to showcase the nation’s infrastructure. Between 2018 and 2026, the North African country hosted the defunct CHAN championships (2018), the African Games (2019), FIFA Club World Cup (2022), Men and Women’s Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (2025/2026), Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (2022/2024), CAF Women’s Champions League (2022/2024), U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (2023), U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (2024) and the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2025, making the country the most visited by football lovers in eight years.

Transportation

One of the major reasons that made most of the cities in the country stand out is transportation. The movement from one city to another is always seamless because of the perfect rail system helping to ease the stress of passage. For example, the distance between Marrakech and Fes is 525 kilometres and takes roughly seven hours with trains running every hour from 5.30am to 6.30pm allowing for proper planning while between Marrakech and Rabat is 318 kilometres with trains covering it in an estimated four hours. The service runs between 5.30am and 8.00pm each day.

Apart from trains, there are buses of different kinds moving from one city to another with all moving at appropriate time for proper planning of the travellers and they do not have to wait until the spaces in the buses or cars are completed before movement as they all stick to their scheduled departure times. Away from the intra-city transportation, the intercity movement remained another seamless activity with each city having both the local taxi called ‘Petit Taxi’ and also the private owned transportation, the ‘InDrive’ which you can request for through their app.

The Petit Taxi often makes use of meters so you know your payment making it appropriate for both the driver and the passenger with no one cheating each other. The biggest stand out feature of them all is the fact that a majority of the cities have international airports thereby allowing visitors to land at their preferred destinations directly instead of having to take either domestic flights or another means of transportation to their final destination.

Accommodation

There is different uniqueness as per accommodation in each city in Morocco with every building having their affirmation to the city. From structural design to the colour, a new visitor can say where he or she is whether it is Marrakech, Casablanca or Rabat.

According to a citizen, Mansouri Hassani Younes, who spoke with our correspondent, each city has its own distinct features and designs as it is difficult for an individual to build a house as it is the government that allocates land for different developers who in turn will develop and then sell to people. “If you look at all the buildings in Marrakech, they are all of the same colour and almost the same architectural design,” he pointed.

“Each building has more than two flats, and at times it belongs to different people, so as an individual, you cannot build a personal house here. “Another thing working for us here with accommodation is that most people are able to get houses directly from the government and they just pay for it from their salary and with that almost every graduate has a house to his name and will be paid for within a specific time frame.”

Security

Most of the matches played in Morocco often end late in the night thereby leaving most of the journalists covering the competition to move late at night from the stadium to their hotel and apartment. Due to the cold weather and constant rain, it is imperative to get a cab and move on time to avoid sickness and that’s where the issue of security comes in.

No doubt, the Moroccan government beefed up security because of the competition but for the fact that year in, year out, there has been a constant influx of visitors to various parts of the country every year, then it must be a way of life in Morocco to always protect life and property.

Most shops open till midnight while you can see some operating overnight, making it possible to get whatever you want to buy anytime of the day or night. Yes, there are situations whereby the security of the country was called into question especially when some Nigeria journalists were accosted by two individuals on a scooter after the game between Uganda and the Super Eagles with the journalists standing right in front of the stadium waiting for a taxi.

According to one of the victims, a journalist and a former New Telegraph photographer, Justina Aniefiok, it was a case of snatch and grab. She added: “I was holding my phone trying to upload some pictures and one of the guys on the scooter just snatched the handset,” she said.

“Luckily for me, the phone dropped and they didn’t wait to pick it up, but luck ran out on them as some other people stopped them in front and they were arrested immediately. “Maybe, if the phone was in my bag or my pocket, I won’t experience it but that’s just one day out of so many other days that I was out late after a late game or evening training.”

Neatness, safety of life

Moving from one street to another, it will be difficult for an individual to toss anything on the roads because of how neat everywhere is. Each morning, a street cleaner will move from one street to another to put everything in a very neat condition, making the roads look more beautiful each day. For the dirt in various compounds, trash tanks are placed in strategic locations in almost all the cities for the citizens to drop their trash to be disposed of on a daily basis for a cleaner environment.

In his words, a landlord in Rabat, Hamza Abdel, said each building pays for whatever we are seeing going on in the cities as they always make proper use of the tax and other payments made especially by the shops, café and the different residential buildings. Also, there are conscious efforts to protect life of citizens and visitors alike especially on the major roads whereby the use of the Zebra crossing and traffic lights are very important in all the cities.

Speaking with New Telegraph, a taxi driver, Youssef, said part of the traffic law in the country is the fine coming with a driver knocking down a pedestrian. “If you knock down someone crossing the road, the kind of fine you will pay will be more than your income for the whole year, so why won’t you wait for whoever wants to cross to do that in peace while waiting for a few seconds?” he queried.

Price control

After the Third Placed AFCON game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Pharaohs of Egypt, Nigerian journalists who travelled all the way from Rabat for the game in Casablanca decided to catch the last train. However, on getting to the station, the ticket price on the ticket sold was different from the initial one used in going and as typical Nigerians we all believed that we had been duped.

But, we had no other choice but to travel with the train. However, a new friend that we rushed together to get the train, Nour, made it clear to us that the officials cannot dupe us as we can as well check the price online.

Nour, who speaks fluent English, said the government already made sure that all goods were labelled with their prices, so you can as well sue if you are ripped off by anybody. Truly, we decided to check online and realised the time of the train necessitated the price and not that anyone was trying to cheat us.

Checking virtually all the products, you will surely see the price tag including the least products like water and this doesn’t apply for big shops or supermarkets alone, but also the roadside shops and markets along the streets. A bottle of water sold at Marjane or Carrefour, two of the biggest supermarkets in the whole of Morocco; at 2DH (roughly N297) is the same thing you will get at Rosa Café at Temara in Rabat or Mohammedia town as well as Medina (main local market in all the cities) in Fes.

Lessons

According to reports, the Moroccan government manages price control through a combination of targeted subsidies for essential goods, direct market intervention to curb speculation, and regulatory enforcement by local monitoring committees.

While most consumer goods operate under a free pricing regime, authorities intervene to stabilise prices of staples like flour, sugar, and cooking gas to protect purchasing power.

This should be a lesson for the government of Nigeria in making the country more receptive for the citizens and also visitors alike. Apart from price control, there is a need to work more on providing avoidable housing for the citizens while making security a priority in the country