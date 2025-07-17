From Student To Guinness World Record Holder: Joshua Olusanya’s MUSON Journey

When Joshua Olusanya popularly known as the Trumpet Influencer or BossBoss embarked on the bold challenge of playing the trumpet non-stop for over 25 hours, it wasn’t just a personal feat; it was a national milestone.

Clocking in at 25 hours, 30 minutes, and 36 seconds, he not only defied expectations but secured a coveted place in the Guinness World Records for the longest marathon playing the trumpet.

But before the fame, the record, and the viral acclaim, Joshua was a student at the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON), Nigeria’s leading music conservatory.

Located in the heart of Lagos, MUSON has quietly shaped some of Nigeria’s finest musicians concert pianists, composers, orchestra conductors, and performers gracing global stages.

Its Diploma in Music programme, offered in affiliation with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM), UK, is among the most demanding and respected in Africa.

It was within MUSON’s walls that Joshua developed the skill, discipline, and creative resilience that later propelled him through his record-breaking trumpet marathon.

As MUSON marked its 2025 Graduation Ceremony, Joshua’s journey stood out as a shining example of what becomes possible when raw talent meets world-class training.

The Graduation Concert, held on Thursday, July 3, celebrated the musical excellence of this year’s class with an inspiring mix of performances, from classical masterworks to vibrant African compositions. The formal ceremony on Friday, July 4, honoured the achievements of students who spent two years immersed in rigorous study, honing their craft in both theory and performance.

Joshua’s triumph is a reminder that music is not only an art form but also a testament to endurance, innovation, and legacy. MUSON’s role in nurturing such stories is undeniable. Whether producing concert-ready professionals or global record-setters, the institution continues to raise the bar for music education in Nigeria and across the continent.

As a new wave of MUSON graduates steps into the spotlight, one thing is certain: the future of African music is as bold and brilliant as ever.