From Street Hawker To CEO: Janet Umoru’s Inspiring Journey Of Resilience

“Hawking oranges and groundnuts built the foundation of my business strength.” With these words, Janet Umoru, the visionary CEO of Jane’s Haven Beauty Spa, reflects on a journey defined by resilience, grit, and unwavering determination.

Since opening her spa on June 10, 2015, Janet has not only transformed her own life but has also touched countless others through her philanthropic arm, Jane’s Free Food Foundation.

Her story is a powerful reminder that humble beginnings can blossom into extraordinary achievements.

Growing up in Lagos, Janet faced daunting challenges. To support her family, she hawked oranges, corn, and groundnuts along the bustling streets.

A turning point came after a factory job interview on Guinness Road in Ikeja, where a kind stranger recognized her potential and sponsored her enrollment in a beauty spa training program.

“This person is the best thing to have ever happened to me. I’m so grateful to her for coming through for me,” Janet recalls, underscoring the life-changing power of compassion and opportunity.

Nearly a decade into entrepreneurship, Janet has gained deep insights into the realities of business both its triumphs and trials.

She has endured cash flow struggles, moments of broken trust, and the emotional weight of leadership.

“Succeeding in business isn’t one big happy dance. Challenges come,” she admits, recalling times when she sacrificed her own salary to ensure her employees were paid. She has also faced the painful reality of loyal staff leaving to become competitors.

Yet, through every setback, Janet’s resolve has remained unshaken. Her passion for the beauty industry and her commitment to community service continue to fuel her journey.

Today, Jane’s Haven Beauty Spa stands as a beacon of empowerment, while Jane’s Free Food Foundation provides hope and sustenance to those in need.

Janet Umoru’s story is proof that with determination, resilience, and the right support, anyone can rise above their circumstances to achieve greatness.

Janet Umoru is a Licensed Skin Therapist, Certified Esthetician, and Massage Practitioner. She is the Founder and CEO of Jane’s Haven Beauty Spa and the founder of Jane’s Free Food Foundation.