From Starting Blocks to Wedding Bells: How Sprinter Olajide Fell In Love With Her Coach

It is no longer news that Nigerian sprinter, Olayinka Olajide, and her coach, Olalekan Adebote, will be tying the knot on August 9. What’s remarkable, however, is the journey — from a strictly professional coach-athlete relationship to a romance blossoming into a lifelong commitment. New Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA caught up with the couple recently in Lagos to hear their love story.

How the Interest Started — During COVID-19

According to Adebote, who is Nigeria’s youngest track and field coach, his emotional attachment to Olajide began to develop during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when he suffered a massive financial loss while supporting his athletics club, D’Victors. “As of 2020, I lost N1.4 billion,” he revealed. “Out of that, N786 million was mine, and the rest belonged to friends and investors.”

“During that time, I tried hard to hide the situation from my athletes. None of them knew about it. But AJ (Olajide) just had a way of seeing through me. She knew something was wrong — and she stayed by my side.” “Since then, I’ve been watching her. But you know, as a coach to a young U-20 athlete in Nigeria, you have to be very careful. People would think you’re taking advantage of her. So, I kept my feelings to myself.” “I don’t think we ever spoke about a relationship until after the 2024 African Games in Ghana, where she won gold, silver, and bronze.”

Popping the Question

Adebote recounted how he jokingly proposed, not expecting it to turn serious. “Declaring my interest started as a joke, even though I meant it,” he said. “She was going to buy food one day, and we were in the car together. She mentioned someone had been asking her out. I told her to give the person a chance. She said no, and then joked that I’d been single too long and should go and get married. “I replied: ‘Will you marry me?’ She laughed and said: ‘You? I can’t marry you. You’re my coach — I see everything you do.’ But I think that question planted something in her.”

Initial Rejection by Olajide

Olajide admitted she initially dismissed the idea of dating her coach, due to stories she’d heard about unethical coach-athlete relationships. “He was — and still is — my coach. I’ve always seen him that way,” she said. “Because of the ethics of the job, and all the negative stories about coaches exploiting athletes, I told him bluntly that it couldn’t happen between us. “I knew the kind of person he was, but I ignored the idea of any romantic involvement.”

What Changed Between Them

Things took a new turn after the Paris Olympic Games, where Olajide competed. Their bond deepened, and they began to consider taking their relationship seriously. “Even before I became her coach, we used to train together,” Adebote said. “So I carried a burden: was she agreeing to marry me because she loved me — or as a way to repay my years of support?”

“When I asked her, ‘Why are you marrying me?’ she said she couldn’t fully explain, but that I had always been there for her — especially at her lowest points.”

“She’s always worked hard for what she has. I was just the one person constantly in her corner. I asked if she was doing this out of gratitude, and she said no — she genuinely loves and cares for me.” Their closeness grew after the African Games in Ghana. Coaches and colleagues noticed a shift. “After the Olympics, I told her: ‘Let’s be serious. Are you ready to marry me?’ She laughed, saying, ‘You didn’t even ask to date me first!’ But she said she would think about it.

“While she was in the US., the bond strengthened. She said she missed me a lot and finally agreed, telling me she wanted to come home and speak with her parents. “Her parents didn’t object — they already knew how close we had been. That’s how it all began.” “I don’t know much about marriage, I’m still young, but I know I’m going to have a successful one. I’m responsible, and she’s an extremely responsible, sensible woman. She respects everyone, and that gives me confidence.”

The Assurance from God — Olajide Speaks

For Olajide, spiritual confirmation was vital in her decision to go ahead with the relationship. “I didn’t rush into it,” she said. “I prayed and gave myself time to think. “I loved him first as my coach — before I loved him as who he is to me now. He’s always supported my goals and always put me first. I believe any woman looking for a life partner would consider all that.”

“Eventually, I prayed about it seriously. It was like waiting for God to give you a sign — and then suddenly, it hits you like a knock on the head. “I also prayed in church, and God confirmed it to me. Once that happened, I didn’t wait for any more signs. “Thank God we are now counting down to the big day.”