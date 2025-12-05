From Soil To Bank: Grand Enterance Of Ekiti Farmers Into Millionaires’

Background

Nigeria’s economy is witnessing downtime, with high level of inflation, especially food inflation spiraling out of control. This has created a precarious situation in most homes as families and individuals struggle to stay afloat and meet the daily needs of the family.

Nigeria’s food insecurity is said to be worsen by the increasing level of insecurity in the land, thereby improvising farmers and others who depend on farming and farm produce for their subsistence. Farming, according to the former President of America, George Washington, is; “the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man.”

With this philosophical assertion, it is clear that no nation can survive without making agriculture the mainstay and pillar of its economic structure.

Farming activities in S/West

In the 1960s, the Southwest was of the epicentres of food production. This was because the policy initiated by the then Premier, late Chief Obafemi Awolowo spiked farming activities. During this golden era, farm settlements were established across the region especially in areas like Ekiti, Ondo and Osun.

However, this trend over time assumed disturbingly dimension as this comparative advantage fizzled out. Farming became undignified to the point that both the young and the old were disillusioned and running away from the vocation that was hitherto regarded as noble, profitable and respectable.

The situation in Ekiti State was not any different, as the then blooming yam, cassava and cocoa productions receded to a low ebb that the residents now depend on importation of food items from oth- er parts of the country for survival.

Ekiti partners with YSJ Farm to boost farming

Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration has introduced a new paradigm shift. To rekindle the once booming agricultural sector, the Governor struck a partnership with a private firm known YSJ Farms. It is no longer farming through drudgery and in subsistence fashion, it is one that is technologydriven and on a large scale.

To sustain this transformation, the administration has revived the Farm Settlements Initiative by commissioning three ultra-modern dormitories under the President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Farm Dormitory Scheme.

The dormitories are located in Eporo, Iyemero, and Ikere. With this partnership, about 4,500 youth are now engaged in commercial farming.

Youth farmers are now fully resident in these modern farmsteads and productively engaged in full time farming that is turning the table and reviving the pedal of food production. Massive cassava, poultry, maize, yam, tomato, pepper and other productions now on large scale through technology driven means.

Enterprising agricpreneur

Speaking on the new agriculture revolution blowing across the State, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of YSJ Farms, Mrs Oluwayemisi Joluwe, a respectable agripreneur, disclosed that youth farmers under the firm’s guidance, had recorded a combined profit of N800m between 2024 and now, with projections to hit N1bn by the end of 2025.

In 2006, driven by a deep desire to address food insecurity, empower rural communities, and build sustainable value chains, Joluwe ventured fully into agriculture and agro-industrialisation.

She has since made major investments across several areas including: Animal husbandry; Crop production; Agro-processing and value addition; Large-scale industrial farming projects She has established strong partnerships with state governments across Southwest states, working collaboratively to: Strengthen food security; Boost economic activities, Enhance youth development; Create employment opportunities and Promote sustainable agricultural practices.

With this thriving development introduced, Ekiti farmers are now joining the league of millionaires’ club in Nigeria, courtesy of the profitable Public Private Initiative of the Ekiti State Government and YSJ Farms.

Joluwe, who commended Oyebanji for his administration’s commitment to encouraging commercial farming, noted that YSJ Farms started in only three local governments with N138m profit in 2024 and has now expanded operations to 13 local governments.

With this, the sky seems to be the starting point as limitless opportunities are gradually being created through the agriculture value chains. She stated that the initiative has radically transformed food production in Ekiti and contributed significantly to the state’s low food inflation rate, as confirmed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Speaking during the recent commissioning event, she noted; “Today’s occasion is more than just the commissioning of a building; it is a celebration of vision, leadership, and partnership that transform communities, empowers young people, and builds a better tomorrow.

“Last year, we recorded a profit of N138 million operating in three council areas. As of today, we have expanded to 13 local governments and surpassed N800 million. ‘‘We are confident that before the end of this year, we will close above N1bn in profit.

While we commend the ongoing efforts to strengthen the state’s security architecture, we must not overlook some of the challenges faced by our young farmers.”

Joluwe, however, appealed to the state government to strengthen security around farms, noting that isolated cases of insecurity, had made some young farmers hesitant to return to the fields.

To propel and entrench the new policy deeply into the state’s landscape, Joluwe stated that the agribusiness firm had introduced smart irrigation systems, drone-assisted crop monitoring, and modular training schemes that expose young farmers to precision farming, agro-processing, and valuechain management.

Young people who once considered agriculture a last resort now see it as a business venture with real profit potential. She said the training programmes have equipped hundreds of youths with agribusiness skills starting from land preparation to post-harvest processing.

The company provides technical guidance, seeds, fertilisers, and access to markets, while the state government supports them with land clearing, credit facilities, and rural infrastructure. Joluwe said that the synergy between the government and the YSJ Farms has sparked what many described as green revolution in Ekiti’s food production.

Agriculture is now witnessing renewed lease of life as policies, technical expertise, and youth enthusiasm converge to transform farm lands into epicentres of innovation and enterprise. She disclosed that the YSJ’s activities, have tremendously brought a new vista of economic opportunities and expanded Ekiti’s industrial base.

The agro-based profile has soared and expanding on daily basis. The local economy is becoming more solid to yield a new GDP that can add value to the country and the population at large.

Joluwe added that the firm also processes and packages local products, including the famous Igbemo (Ofada) Rice, which it de-stone and brand for commercial sale.

This development has attracted offtakers from Lagos, Ondo, Osun, and Kwara states, who now source raw materials directly from Ekiti, paying taxes into the state’s coffers and boosting internally generated revenue.

Through practical training, mechanised tools, access to credit, and guaranteed markets, farming has become a viable profession now for youths and others in the state.

… agric success re-ignite infrastructure development

The representative of the youth farmers, Mr Olanrewaju Saliu, revealed that the Governor has been fair to Eporo-Emure axis through cluster farming, health centre and school renovation, saying all these shall be reciprocated in the next election.

Saliu applauded Oyebanji for ensuring security in the dormitories by citing a military post close to the dormitory and farming sites, saying this will change the face of farming in the state and turn Ekiti into the new food basket of Nigeria.

The youth farmer was optimistic that his members will break the shackles of poverty and become wealthy creators given the progression of the programme.

“When Oyebanji assumed office, he was determined to radicalise the agriculture system. He made it lucid that farming will no longer be for food production alone, but about food sufficiency and industrial growth. The target set then is gradually being achieved,” disclosed Saliu.

Oyebanji: Promoting innovation, integrating technology, smart irrigation system

At the commissioning of the dormitories, the Governor said the initiative was aimed at increasing food production, creating employment, dismantling the castle of poverty among youth population and stabilising food prices, while also giving comfort to youth farmers working in remote areas.

Looking at his modus operandi, Oyebanji seems strategic in executing the programme. Beyond reviving the moribund three farm settlements established by Awolowo, another 13 farm clusters had been created across the state to accommodate young farmers.

He knew that failure could dimmed the hope of the people, so he decided to tighten all the loose ends. The Governor branded the Renewed Hope Farm Settlements as a model of innovation, integrating technology, smart irrigation system and youth-friendly infrastructure to make farming more attractive and profitable.