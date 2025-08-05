From Slow Learner to First Class Scholar, My Story –Babcock Graduate

“With determination, hard work, and a willingness to learn, I am confident that I will achieve my goals and make a meaningful impact in the world.

“In elementary school, I was always the last to copy notes from the board. My mother, a banker, despite her busy daily schedule, would make out time to collect notes from my classmates in the neighborhood late in the evenings so that I could copy and complete mine.”

These are some of the emotional words of 18-year-old Morontowumi Enioluwa Akinbogun, a First Class First-Class Degree graduate in Software Engineering at Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, as she recounts her challenges and excellent grade.

Recounting her primary and secondary schools’ journey, Enioluwa, the youngest of four children, and her growing up, she spoke of how she faced unique challenges that turned out to really shape her education journey. In her story, tagged: “From Slow Pace to First Class: My Journey of Self-Discovery,” she stated that her story is one of transformation, from struggling to keep up in school to earning a First-Class Degree in Software Engineering.

Enioluwa, who stated: “I hope that my story will inspire others to transform their own lives and pursue their dreams with optimism, passion and determination in spite of unimpressive start,” also expressed belief that those with unpromising beginnings should not lose hope; if she could do it, they too should be able to as well.

While recalling her primary and secondary school education, she narrated some unique challenges that shaped and turned her story to that of transformation – from struggling to keep up in school to graduating with FirstClass Degree in Software Engineering.

She said: “My early learning struggles were deep-seated. As a toddler, I was learning to write and would use whichever hand picked up the pencil first. However, my parents and teachers encouraged me to favour my right hand for writing. But, it was not until later that it became apparent that my natural strength is in using my left hand.

Enioluwa, who started her education at St. Raphael’s Kiddies School, Ondo, also attended Olufunmilayo Nursery & Primary School, Akure, and completed her primary education at Best Solution Nursery & Primary School, Akure, from where she proceeded to Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo State for her secondary education.

“Going to school became a nightmare, and I felt like I didn’t belong. My family had to change locations twice due to job transfer, which led to a change of school,” he explained, saying apart from this she experienced bullying, especially name-calling by some of her classmates. She, however, pointed out that she came out of this, as her parents, an educationist and a banker, used to counsel her and assure her of a brighter future.

Enioluwa added that they also engaged her class teachers daily so as to monitor her progress and wellbeing, adding that their prayers during the family devotions for her to overcome her situation showed how much they cared and worried about her well-being.

She attributed her success to her older sibling, who she said, after completing the terminal class, had to change schools in order to be placed close to her sister.

“My junior secondary school years were years of struggle. I had good tutelage in my sister, who became my coach and mentor. She ensured I came out of my weaknesses through structured monitoring. Our Principal, Chief Lawal, also inspired me with his mantra: ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,’ and this inspired me a lot as I have since held on to the mantra,” she noted.

Quest for skills

Narrating her secondary school education journey, Enioluwa hinted that despite her challenges, made her hover around average in her school, while her academic performance dramatically improved in senior secondary class one.

The First Class graduate, who envisions being a leading figure in the tech industry, leveraging her skills in Software Engineering and Cybersecurity to drive innovation and solve complex problems both at local and global levels, explained how she joined the Chemistry competition team and was qualified to represent her school in the Olympiad.

According to her, this was a feat that she also repeated in SS2, and for which she was appointed the Library Prefect of the school in her SS 3.

She noted that the other challenge, which posed a major issue for her was choosing a career path, saying after much consideration she opted for Industrial Design with a leaning towards graphic design. But, however, due to the COVID-19 impact and ASUU Strike, she had to change to Babcock University, where she was admitted for Software Engineering.”

She recalled: “Before I resumed for 100 Level, I spent three months learning the basics of software engineering privately, which helped me to consistently earn first-class grades. I also partnered with a few classmates of like mind; and I found emotional support through this.

“Throughout my studies, I remained focused and deliberate in my plans, not leaving things to chance. I addressed my weaknesses, particularly my fear of public speaking. “To overcome this, I read books on public speaking and joined the ushering unit of my university church and local church during school periods and holidays.

In my final year, I ran for an elective position and was elected as a Senator and later as Senate Scribe for the School of Computing.” Subsequently, in her pursuit of self-development, Enioluwa explained how she decided to re-skill in Cybersecurity;, as she enrolled for a cybersecurity programme that offers training in world-class cyber warfare simulators such as Cyberium Arena and Specto when the opportunity arose during her 300 Level.

She said: “ThinkCyber Nigeria had partnered with the Babcock University School of Computing to train students in Cybersecurity, and I was among the 2024 Cohort from the university that participated in the training.

“I completed the programme with an impressive performance, which paid off a year later. A few days after our graduation results were released, I was invited by ThinkCyber to participate as a Research Executive in an exclusive Kaizen Programme, a live research initiative aimed at advancing Africa’s capabilities in Applied Cybersecurity Innovation.

“This further availed me the opportunity to acquire exposure and hands-on training that will enhance my competency; also I am currently undergoing training in graphic design and film editing, the areas I have always been passionate about to develop them as hobbies.”

Motivation for others

Meanwhile, reflecting on her achievements and consistent development from her senior secondary school, Enioluwa stated that it is clear that being pushed to do things better led to her transformation. This, she traced to her older siblings as setting good examples for her to follow, saying: “I had no choice but to step up.

From my vulnerable early years to the level where I built resilience, overcame my challenges, and was strengthened to achieve a First-Class Degree in Software Engineering, I believe that those with unpromising beginnings should not lose hope.” She added: “If I could do it, they should be able to as well. With my siblings as role models helped in a great deal to shape my destiny.

No doubt, my destiny would have been entirely different if I were the only child or the first child, as the case may be. “I might have become complacent, laid-back, or mediocre in my approach to life. My sister, who was consistently two years ahead of me since elementary school, also remained my role model at the university.

“At Babcock University, where she studied medicine she was also two years ahead of me. She was hardworking, studious, and diligent. I realised I needed to match her intensity to achieve my goal of earning a first-class.

“But, as her medical studies became demanding, she rarely had time for me; our paths diverged. For this I focused on my own journey independently, but due to the longer duration of the MBBS programme we graduated the same year – she with remarkable success and numerous distinctions in her courses, and I with a first-class.”

According to Enioluwa, her older siblings inspired her success as they never spared her, but always pushed her out of her comfort zone. “Today, I partnered with my eldest sister on SASEMI (Sapphire Sisters Empowerment Initiative), a foundation that believes every girlchild deserves to be seen and heard for who she is and supported in becoming everything she dreams to be.

Having role models like our older siblings paved the way for our own destinies,” she added. Basking in the euphoria of support she received from her parents and siblings, and with the foundation laid by her secondary school, she noted that all these helped in a long way in strengthening her.

However, she attributed her greatest strengths to include selfdiscipline, commitment, resilience, and a strong ambition to excel in all she is doing, as these values, according to her, enable her to function effectively in independent and team settings.

Enioluwa, who recalled how in her undergraduate years, she used the long vacations to acquire new skills through hands-on training, recalled how during her 200 Level she undertook a training on front-end web design, and after her 300 Level, she pursued another training in Cybersecurity.

“Immediately after my final Bachelor Degree exams, I started training sessions on back-end Web Design and Cybersecurity; which run concurrently, and this has not only strengthened my skills, but also equipped me with versatility, enabling me to approach projects with confidence,” she noted.