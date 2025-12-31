From Silos To Stacks: A New Blueprint For Nigeria’s Civic Tech

Nigeria’s civil society landscape is filled with wellintentioned initiatives. From campaigns that generate headlines but change no laws, voter education drives that inform but don’t mobilise to groups that protest but lack the organisational muscle to sustain pressure—the pattern is clear. Despite decades of democratic governance and a vibrant civil society sector, the actual practice of democracy is weak. The problem isn’t lack of passion or good intentions.

The problem is structure or more precisely, the lack of it. This siloed approach creates three fatal weaknesses: First, the sector suffers from resource fragmentation, where multiple organisations compete for identical donor funds to address the same issues from scattered points.

This dilutes impact, duplicates efforts, and deepens an unsustainable dependency on external funding. Consequently, this competitive environment breeds knowledge isolation; hard-won lessons, contacts, and operational experience remain trapped within individual organisations rather than evolving into collective wisdom that elevates the entire sector. And finally, power diffusion. Without coordinated action, civil society’s voice reduces to a cacophony of competing interests that politicians can easily ignore or manipulate. The result? Decades of activism that generated heat but little light.

Silos in Civic-Tech

An obvious gap and where this piece will focus intently, is how we have built or are building civic-tech tools. From civic education platforms to transparency and accountability trackers and election mobilisation apps and, more recently, a plethora of AI tools, the innovation pipeline has never been short of ideas.

However, despite this abundance, the civic tech ecosystem has largely grown horizontally rather than vertically, with each organisation building in isolation and creating overlapping tools with limited interoperability. This siloed approach contrasts sharply with the very spirit of open government that civil society advocates. More importantly, because civic tech is largely driven by civil society organisations, this fragmentation is diluting civil society’s collective voice.

Integration as strategy

But what if we approached civic technology differently? What if, instead of building in isolation, organisations deliberately designed their tools to connect and amplify each other? A connected civic tech ecosystem signals an integrated civil society, one that can mobilise citizens at scale, coordinate advocacy efforts, and sustain pressure on government using shared data, technology, and resources.

There are four interconnected layers of civic infrastructure that amplify each other’s effectiveness. Foundation Pillar: Civic education infrastructure to build critical thinking skills, interest, and systemic understanding of how our governance works (or should work). Engagement Pillar: Channels that transform education into sustained action—not just voting, but year-round citizen engagement with representatives and institutions.

Organisation Pillar: Political structure that transforms individual citizens into collective power through disciplined, accountable political organisations with a clear theory of change. Accountability Pillar: Governance oversight mechanisms that ensure transparency, create consequences for behaviour, and reward responsive leadership. When these layers work together in series, they create exponential rather than additive impact. Educated citizens participate more effectively.

Organised participation creates political pressure. Political pressure enables accountability. Accountability creates space for better governance, which supports more civic education and participation. The flywheel keeps turning. This is the unlock that we must intentionally build for as an ecosystem. Organisations combining efforts to build interoperable initiatives, interventions, and technology within each pillar as a stack, and each pillar directly feeding each other.

What can this look like?

An integrated civic tech stack envisions a framework where tools are built to complement rather than compete. For instance, a stack could link: Citizens’ engagement platforms that educate voters on candidates Promise tracking systems that monitor campaign commitments Citizen feedback mechanisms that report implementation status Budget dashboards that show fiscal allocations against promises Accountability scorecards that rate official performance Imagine if verified campaign promises automatically integrated into a public policy tracker, which in turn updated from open-budget dashboards that monitor fiscal allocations. This unified dataset could feed into community feedback forms where citizens report whether promised projects were delivered.

The result would be citizens, journalists, and policymakers working with a unified source of civic truth. Nigeria’s civic ecosystem could start with a civic Data Layer, a shared repository of open, standardised datasets on governance, budgets, and policies. Above that could sit an Engagement Layer, where citizens interact with these datasets through apps, chatbots, or SMS. Finally, an Innovation Layer could allow new civic start-ups to plug in using shared APIs, authentication tools, and analytics systems.

This principle of stacked infrastructure is not new. The fintech ecosystem in Nigeria offers a living model. Before the era of integrated payment systems, mobile banking was impossible. Today, thanks to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and open banking frameworks, users can transfer across banks and fintech apps almost seamlessly. Civic tech can borrow from this model by creating Civic Interoperability Protocols, standard APIs and data frameworks that enable different platforms to communicate securely.

Globally, India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, notably the India Stack, offers a master class in how layered systems can transform public service. Built around digital identity (Aadhaar), payments (UPI), and data consent layers, India Stack enables private and civic innovators to plug into a national framework, producing exponential outcomes. Similarly, in Estonia, civic engagement and governance platforms are interconnected through the X-Road, a backbone that links government databases, NGOs, and even businesses under secure, interoperable standards.

How the Ecosystem benefits

This structure delivers multiple benefits simultaneously: For Civil Society: Organisations share verified insights, coordinate campaigns, and can present a united front in demanding transparency, accountability, and reform.

Collaboration attracts funders who increasingly prefer systemic investments over one-off projects. By pooling data and infrastructure, civic tech organisations reduce redundancy, enhance collaboration, and deepen democratic impact. For Citizens: The same platforms can serve multiple functions.

A voter who learns about candidates through the education layer can track their promises through the engagement layer and later report results through the accountability layer—all within a connected ecosystem where information builds progressively. This creates both convenience and depth. For Democracy: Sustained, organised pressure on government becomes possible. Individual organisations making individual demands are easy to ignore.

A unified civil society armed with shared data, coordinated messaging, and demonstrated citizen support is far more difficult to dismiss. For Funders: Rather than funding dozens of parallel initiatives addressing the same problem, donors can invest in shared infrastructure that multiplies the impact of each individual organisation. This reduces overhead, improves sustainability, and creates a path to measurable systemic change