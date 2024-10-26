From silence to art in Adetola Odunlami’s debut exhibition, ‘SOUGH’

Share

The vibrant Lagos art scene is set to welcome a striking new voice as Adeto- la Odunlami, a self-taught artist, launches his debut exhibition titled ‘SOUGH’. The exhibition, scheduled for October 28 to November 4, 2024, at Esoteric Design in Victoria Island, offers a fresh perspective on contemporary Nigerian art.

Odunlami’s uncon- ventional journey to the world of fine art has been as eclectic as it is inspiring. Initially a fashion designer, Odunlami transitioned into construction, but his move into painting is now set to define his creative legacy. “My path has been unconventional,” Odunlami said, reflecting on his career.

“Fashion taught me form, construction gave me structure, and now painting allows me to explore the spaces in between.” This exploration of spaces, both physical and metaphorical, is central to SOUGH. Through his use of acrylic on canvas, Odunlami investigates the silent yet powerful presence of vacant buildings, transforming them into narratives rich with memory, time, and latent potential. The exhibition delves into how silence, often perceived as a void, becomes a force that resonates through empty spaces.

