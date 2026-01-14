From Script To Spotlight: How Juliana Dede Transforms Actors Into Characters

Juliana Dede is one of the leading costumiers in the Nigerian movie industry – Nollywood. With experience spanning over 15 years, she has worked as costumier on quite a number of highly acclaimed Nollywood films, including ‘Man of God’, ‘Bling Lagosian’, ‘House Of Gaa’, and ‘93 Days’.

For her, transforming actors into characters is not just a vocation; it is a passion. Her foray in the industry was not by happenstance. From the onset, she was really determined to be a professional costumier that people can reckon with.

This is, why, according to her, she has not gone into acting. “Because acting is not my thing. I enjoy dressing the actors and watching them perform.

When I read the story, the first thing that comes to mind is how best can I drive this story costume wise? How real and believable can I make it be? What colours can best suit each scene? How do I create the right mood with my costumes? And lots more.

So, you see, I put in a lot to make sure my work comes out really professional,” she says. Using costume to tell the audience who a character really is without them having to say it, is at the heart of Dede’s creative engagement. “What a character wears can show how they feel inside, what they’re hiding, or who they’re trying to be.

Simple things like colors, how neat or worn the clothes are, or how heavy or light they look can suggest confidence, fear, power, or vulnerability.

As the story moves on, small changes in the costume help show how the character is changing on the inside, making it easier for the audience to understand them,” she notes, According to her, there are many behind the scenes aspects audiences rarely notice, but which are essential to character transformation.

These, she says, include extensive research, fittings, fabric testing, aging and distressing garments, and making multiple adjustments to ensure continuity across scenes. “Practical considerations such as comfort, movement, durability, and how a costume reacts under different lighting conditions are also critical.

All of this unseen work ensures that the actor can fully inhabit the character and that the costume supports the story seamlessly without drawing attention to itself.”

She also notes that costumes affect how actors move and carry themselves, adding that they wear can naturally change their posture, how they walk, or even how they use their hands.

“For example, heavy or layered clothing can make an actor move more slowly and with authority, while tight or restrictive outfits can make them more careful or tense.

Long robes can encourage calmer, controlled movements, while fitted or modern clothing can make an actor stand straighter or move more confidently.

These physical changes help the actor feel the character in their body, not just act it out.” On the role choice of fabric plays in character transformation beyond just appearance, she says: “Fabric choice plays a very important role in filmmaking, especially when working on a biopic, as it helps achieve authenticity and historical accuracy.

Beyond appearance, the texture, weight, and movement of a fabric influence how an actor carries themselves and interacts with their environment. Certain fabrics can communicate power, vulnerability, status, or spirituality, while also affecting comfort and physicality on set.

When chosen intentionally, fabric deepens the actor’s connection to the character, strengthens the storytelling, and adds credibility to the overall performance.” Given her expertise, she has carved a niche for herself in Nollywood as one of the leading voices in terms of costumes.

It was not surprising that Bolanle Austen-Peters’ film ‘Man Of God’, which she was the costumier, was not only nominated for the Best Creative Costume Designer, 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, but emerged winner of the award.

“This is actually my first award,” she says, noting that it gives her a leverage, as her CV is not the same again with this award. “This will make people out there believe more in what I can do. You know how this type of award can give you levels in your industry and your craft. So, for me, in a lot of ways, I know it will impact my career.”

At the heart of her career is focus, consistency and resilience. As she notes in a chat with New Telegraph, “It has not been easy; it’s been really tough but also very interesting because I meet with different directors, producers, different actors and different crew members and one of my hobbies is meeting with people.

To be honest, I am not complaining because I enjoy doing what I do and I do it to the best of my God’s given ability. I know I am really growing because where I started from is not where I am today. “I am not satisfied with where I am now so I keep pressing forward.

I believe in hard work because I know it pays, very soon, I shall be rewarded for my hard work. Over time, I have been able to build a formidable team that’s connects to my ways of reasoning, they think almost the same way I think, they look critically into every script and every story and come up with something fantastic as costumes for the film or stage production, I can confidently allow them to be in charge of a job and I know they will deliver 100%.”

She further notes, however, that what encouraged her to stay on despite challenges, was her passion. “My passion for the work. There is a place I am going, there is a point I want to make and until I achieve this, we keep moving,” she enthuses.

Talking about what steps she takes to work on a particular film production, she notes, “First of all, I read the story and make sure I understand the thought process of the writer.

I do my breakdown; I meet with the director to tell him my view and my approach to the movie costume-wise, and then we can marry ideas together.

I do my colour scheme for each scene then meet with the arts director and also the director to share my ideas of the color scheme. Once we reach an agreement then we start sourcing for the costumes.”

According to her, although costumiers are getting the kind of respect they deserve, they are not getting the kind of pay they deserve, “because a lot of work goes into every production we are involved in.

For instance, in my breakdown of any script, I do it scene by scene, and each scene has different characters, and you have to check what will suit each character for each scene.”