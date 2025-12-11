From Sao Tome To Republic Of Benin

Nigeria’s ‘Big Brother’ role in Africa was ignited recently when President Patrice Talon of our western neighbours, Republic of Benin, called for help following a coup led by Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri and the Military Committee for Refoundation.

The plot, which began in the early hours of December 7, was crushed in hours by fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force, supported by ground troops who crossed the border, apparently from Seme in the South or Borgou in the North.

It has been Nigeria’s role in stabilising the West African Sub-region which began with the setting up of ECOMOG (Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group) in 1990 during the Liberian Civil War. That force also shaped events in Sierra Leone and forcefully shipped rebel leader Fode Sankoh to exile through Lagos.

The height of Nigeria’s intervention came on July 16, 2003 when President Fradique de Menezes of Sao Tome and Principe, while attending the 6th Rev. Leon Sullivan Summit in Abuja, was sacked by soldiers under the command of Fernando Pereira.

Then Nigerian leader, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, was enraged and swiftly swung into action. The embarrassment of having his guest losing authority was too much to bear. The Summit had in attendance some African leaders and American statesman, Andrew Young. Obasanjo dashed to Sao Tome and Principe, like a true general, talked the plotters into submission and restored de Menezes.

The recent Nigerian intervention in the Republic of Benin comes with a lot of lessons. Firstly, when a country is under threat internally, direct foreign intervention could be considered an alternative. Talon would have been swept away if he did not call on President Bola Tinubu to help oust Tigri and the mutineers. Secondly, time is of essence in times of danger.

Talon did not consider ethnic connotations or national pride before seeking help. He did not need to call on the National Assembly for constitutional interpretation. What was needed was the political will to involve external military intervention.

The historical links between Nigeria and Benin Republic should not be ignored. Both nations are troubled by ethnic politics. The same North – EastWest suspicion plays out regularly. In Benin, an attempt was made in the past to carry the various interests along.

That deal birthed the Hubert Maga/Sourou – Migan Apithy – Justin Ahomadegbe -Tometin triumvirate in 1970. It did not quite work out, as in 1972; Maj. Mathieu Kerekou staged a coup which saw the country changing name from Dahomey to Benin Republic in 1975.

The new nomenclature also came with Marxist Leninism, a new way of life that suited the junta’s bid to court Soviet attention against colonial France, during the Cold War. Before European imperialism, Dahomey and the old Yoruba kingdoms were not only partners in trade but fought wars against themselves.

The Alafin of Oyo and even the Oba of Benin extended their empires to Abomey and Ouidda. Kings Gelele and Gezo raided Egbado for slaves. A former President of Benin Republic, Emile Zinsou, schooled at Kings College, Lagos and one of his teachers, Ernest Ikoli, a pacesetting nationalist made his mark in Lagos politics as a springboard against all forms of colonial disequilibrium.

Tinubu acted as a Big Brother, not only to save democracy as Abuja claims but also to restore stability in a country that has a strong Yoruba presence. With the military hanging onto power in Niger Republic, the Nigerian government must have seen the danger in allowing another coup across its borders.

What should be of interest to African leaders is the danger posed by sit tight colleagues, and election bandits. Talon, who has been in power since 2016, is expected to leave office in April 2026. Deep down, it is probable that the military struck in the Republic of Benin over electoral interpretations.

The African Union (AU) and the ECOWAS Commission must be proactive. These two bodies need to educate Heads of Government on the need to respect the feelings of the citizens. Most leaders who violate the constitution, in the bid to perpetuate themselves in office, make military intervention inevitable.

It is a shame that Alassane Ouattara continues to sit as President of Cote d’Ivoire and receives support from African leaders while opposition is crushed. On December 8, he was sworn in for a fourth term. Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima and leaders from 11 African countries graced that show of shame, in the guise of swearing-in. Talon may be smiling now but warning shots have been fired.

The people need free and fair elections in 2026. It is unfortunate that the same issues that enabled Christophe Soglo’s coup in 1963 have not disappeared 62 years later in 2025. Kerekou survived a foreign backed coup, on January 16, 1977 but was forced out, democratically, by Nicephore Soglo, in 1991.

This Tinubu-Talon deal looks like a sign of things to come. One of the reasons the mutineers advanced in Cotonou was insurgency in the North. The same problem confronts Nigeria in the North. Perhaps, inviting America to support Tinubu’s national emergency situation is receiving deserved attention in Abuja.