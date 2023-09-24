From Pulpit To Palace: 5 Nigerian Kings Who Were Once Pastors

The process of appointing Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso Land reached its culmination when the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, officially endorsed him for the position.

Ghandi Olaoye is a pastor affiliated with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), specifically serving at Jesus House Washington DC in the United States (US) before he was declared the next Soun of Ogbomoso land.

The newly appointed king expressed his personal stance, saying he had never harboured any intention of assuming the role of a traditional ruler, especially after serving as a pastor within the RCCG for a period of 30 years in Washington, United States of America.

He said despite being born into a royal family, he had no inclination towards becoming a king because he felt that life had led him down a completely different path.

However, aside from the Ghandi who was declared the next Sun of Ogbomoso by the kingsmaker in August, there are also pastors who have served as kings in different part of the country.

Five Nigerian Kings Who Were Once Pastors

Here are five notable king who were once pastros before they were announced or declared for this exalted role

Pastor Afolabi Ghandi Laoye

Just like him, there are others before him who passed similar ordeals to be kings today.

Meet four other kings who were once pastors.

Pastor Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon

It was gathered that Oba Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon was anointed king of Isan-Ekiti (the hometown of Governor Kayode Fayemi) in 2017.

Before ascending the throne of his forefathers, he was once also a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and a public servant.

Pastor Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle

Before he became a king, Pastor Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle was also a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos.

In 2012, he became the new Olu of Ilaro and supreme ruler of Ogun state’s Yewa-Awori area. Olugbenle defeated his close competitor, Adedeji Olugbenle, by a vote to emerge the winner.

Pastor John Elaigwu Odogbo

Much recently, Pastor John Elaigwu Odogbo, a Deeper Life Pastor, became the paramount ruler-elect of Idomaland.

Odogbo, in December 2021, was presented to former Benue state governor Samuel Ortom by the Idoma traditional council as the Och’Idoma-elect.

He polled 19 votes at the end of the voting by the kingmakers to defeat three others, identified as Andrew Idakwu, John Bamaiyi, and Sunday Echono, for the stool.

Pastor Matthew Jegede

Oba Matthew Durojaye Jegede was formerly a pastor of Deeper Life Bible Church.

He was anointed as the first Alahan of Ahan Ayegunle Ekiti in the Ekiti East local government area in 2020.

The monarch, in an interview with BBC News Yoruba interview, said just his church members, he, too, had doubts since he believed that being a king as a Christian was against God’s design.