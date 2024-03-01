From Philippines With Love: Nigerian Act Set To Make Entry Into African Market

Nigerian Filipino, Ebitmi John, is set to take the African market by storm as he prepares to release a new single. The Visayas State University graduate made this revelation in his chat with journalists recently. In his press statement, he said, “I am a proud Nigerian first of all, Philippines is my second home as my parents had relocated there when I was young and I did my college and university there.

I presently reside in Ormoc City, Leyte, in the Philippines. I was inspired by my parents who took singing as a hubby at home, they sang always at home.” He added that as he grew up, the late king of pop, Michael Jackson, became his music icon. “Michael Jackson had a great influence in my life and I knew if I ever became a musician, I wanted to be like him.

I started playing Michael Jackson’s style of music; the Asians loved it and I felt it was cool. “But with the advent of afrobeats, there was the need to sound less and perform less like Michael Jackson. I wanted to feel the African rhythm and vibes. Though I have a digital distribution agreement with a label in the Philippines, I am currently putting together the process of putting a new song for my Nigerian and Asian fans.”

Ebitimi John is from Bayelsa but his early childhood was in Port Harcourt when he started horning his musical talent. He intends to be the biggest Nigerian artist in all of Asia in the next few years.