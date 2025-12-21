The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) establishes education as a fundamental and inalienable right for every child. Ratified by 196 countries, including Nigeria; it is the most widely supported human rights treaty in history.

Articles 28 and 29 of the Convention detail this right, stating that “State Parties recognize the right of the child to education” and that such education shall be directed to “the development of the child’s personality, talents and mental and physical abilities to their fullest potential”.

This framework imposes a legal obligation on governments, including Nigeria’s, to take all appropriate measures to ensure safe access to quality learning for all children. In direct violation of this commitment, the right to education has become a scarce commodity in North-West Nigeria.

A catastrophic security crisis has led to the closure of an estimated 20,468 schools across the region, according to Amnesty International reports. This mass shutdown, affecting the states of Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara; with spillover effects in Niger, Plateau, and Benue, represents a systemic collapse of education.

The closures are a panic-driven response to incessant bandit attacks which authorities have admitted they cannot contain, marking a historic failure to uphold the Safe Schools Declaration that Nigeria endorsed in 2015. The climate of terror is fueled by relentless violence targeting schools directly.

This pattern includes the abduction of 25 girls from Maga Comprehensive Girls’ Secondary School in Kebbi State on November 17, an attack UNICEF and many Nigerians strongly condemned as a reminder of the urgent need to protect schools. It was followed days later by one of the largest school kidnappings since the 2014 Chibok incident, where over 300 students and 12 teachers were taken from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State on November 21.

These events are part of a brutal trend of at least 16 documented mass school abductions since 2014, which have directly affected nearly 2,000 students, most of them girls. This constitutes a profound assault on childhood with devastating long-term consequences.

When children are forced out from school due to violence, their childhoods are cut short, thus denying them the protected time to grow, learn, and develop with dignity as envisioned by the CRC. The collapse of education not only violates the right to learn but also undermines the very aims of education: to develop respect, prepare children for a free society, and enable them to reach their fullest potential.

The situation in northwest Nigeria thus represents a record low in security and governance, where the state’s failure to guarantee safety has effectively nullified a core inalienable right for an entire generation.

The educational landscape of Northern Nigeria has long been defined by profound regional inequality.

Historical underinvestment and socio-cultural factors have created a stark literacy divide, like Sokoto, Bauchi, and Yobe reporting literacy rates below 30%, This stands in devastating contrast to many states in southern Nigeria, where literacy rates surpass 80%. This pre-existing condition of educational deprivation established a fragile foundation, making the region’s school system acutely vulnerable to external shocks.

The low baseline of educational attainment meant communities had fewer resources, less institutional resilience, and a larger population of disengaged youth even before the onset of severe insecurity. Compounding this historical woe of insecurity is a crisis of access and gender disparity.

Prior to the escalation of bandit attacks, the northern region was home to approximately 70% of Nigeria’s estimated 18.3 million out-of-school children, with Kano state having nearly 900,000. This is the largest by any state. In some northwestern communities, girl-child enrollment was as tragically low as 4%, illustrating how poverty and socio-cultural norms already severely limited educational participation.

This catalyst emerged through a direct physical threat, exposing the shocking infrastructural vulnerability of educational institutions. A national safety audit conducted under the Safe Schools Program revealed a critical deficit: over 42,000 primary and secondary schools in northern Nigeria lacked basic perimeter fencing.

This lack of fundamental security infrastructure transformed schools from sanctuaries of learning into “soft targets” for armed groups. The absence of walls and gates provided no deterrent to intruders, making abduction and attack logistically simple.

Consequently, the pervasive insecurity did not create a new problem but ruthlessly exploited this existing physical vulnerability, directly triggering the panic-driven, systemic closures that have dismantled the educational ecosystem.

Faced with a trio of overwhelming security threats, deep-seated enrollment disparities, and a persistent lack of scalable solutions to the soaring number of outof-school children, the right to education enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Nigeria is a signatory—remains a distant ideal for a generation in the northwest.

The systemic collapse, evidenced by the forced closure of tens of thousands of schools and a learning environment governed by panic, represents a fundamental breach of the state’s duty to provide safe, inclusive, and quality education. Consequently, the concluding publication next week will shift from diagnosing the crisis to prescribing actionable interventions, offering family life professionals and child focused organizations a critical roadmap for rescuing childhood and restoring educational access in this devastated NorthWest region