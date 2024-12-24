From Okija With Tears

Share

Last Saturday the relative peace in Anambra State was jolted when reports filtered in that a number of persons had died in a stampede while receiving palliatives ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, OKEY MADUFORO recounts the incident

Chief Ernest Obiejesi the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Next Oil and Gas Limited (aka Obi Jackson) is a known philanthropist and a true son of Okija, who has impacted positively and greatly on the lives of his kinsmen in Anambra State.

The last function organised by him was the commissioning of his golf course at his country home in Okija, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The colourful event attracted different personalities from far and wide. In the last 12 years the Obi Jackson Foundation has empowered countless sons and daughters of the town and beyond, hence he is referred to as an icon of the local government and Anambra State in general.

Unfortunately, this year’s empowerment scheme for the Christmas and New Year celebrations turned tragic when a surging crowd of over 2, 000 men, women and children stormed his home to benefit from the distribution of bags of rice and other food items.

Some had come to his house as early as midnight last Friday where they passed the night awaiting the commencement of the distribution of those food items the next day, Saturday.

Peace turns to sorrow

The process had commenced peacefully and the early callers had been served with food and drinks when horror visited the town.

At the gate of his compound was a crowd twice the number inside and his assistants and workers indeed had their hands full as they battled hard to calm the multitude that was becoming agitated.

It was at the height of that struggle by the crowd to gain access to the compound that people were pushed down and trampled on by others.

As at 9.30am on that fateful Saturday, the number of deaths were about 12, with several people injured, as what was meant to be a joyous occasion became a tale of horror. However, the police in the state have revised the figure to 22 confirmed dead.

Reactions

A son of the town, who gave his name as Uchenna, said:

“It is not our brother Obi Jackson that caused their deaths but the crowd that refused to comport themselves and the bags of rice that I saw can take care of everyone and even more people but due to the hunger in the land most people feel that the rice may not get to them and that was why this sad incident happened and it is very unfortunate.” Narrating the incident further, Mrs Maria Okonkwo, who was meant to be at the venue, said:

“The number is too much and more people were still coming to take part in the sharing of the bags of rice when people started shouting and the organisers where busy trying to control the crowd but there was nothing much they can do because the crowd had overpowered them while some chose to carry as many bags as possible when people started falling and some of those that fell down were trampled on by the surging crowd and that led to the deaths.

“I cannot say how many people that died but it could be around 10 or 13, but those that got injured are more than 30 or so and some people about six, fainted.”

However, it was learnt that the number of deaths have increased to over 22, according to the Anambra State Police Commissioner, Nnaghe Obono Itam. Itam stated further that subsequently other activities of such nature would require the assistance of security operatives to ensure orderliness.

Foundation speaks

One of the Special Assistants to Obiejesi, Mr Ikenna Chukwudum, told New Telegraph that: “First of all the Obi Jackson Foundation wishes to commiserate with the families that lost their loved ones in the unfortunately incident and we pray God for the repose of the dead.

“You know that this is not the first time we are doing this programme and it has lasted for 12 years now and it has always been peaceful.

“We have the list of beneficiaries and we keep on adding more names as the need arises and those inside who came very early had had their breakfast and drinks but the number outside was large and we tried to ensure that they settled down and would be taken care of but they would not accept that.

“We had enough to go round and with what we have no one will go empty handed but you see that tells you the level of hunger in the land but had it been they were calm this incident wouldn’t have happened. “Even after the incident people continued to come in and they were all attended to by the Foundation.

You know who Obi Jackson is and his large heart and he has always been able to touch the lives of people through his foundation and his employment schemes. “But this unfortunate incident cannot stop him from touching the lives of people any time and he will continue to do more.”

Anambra govt

The Anambra State Government in a release by the Press Secretary to Governor Charles Soludo, Mr Christian Aburime, noted:

“The Anambra State Government in a prompt action on the incident has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stampede.

“The government will work closely with relevant agencies to determine the root causes of this unfortunate event and ensure that any negligence or lapses in safety protocols are duly addressed.

“Meanwhile, the state government has also implored all well-meaning individuals and organisations engaged in charitable activities to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of beneficiaries.

“It is strongly advised that future distributions of relief materials be conducted in a more organised and decentralised manner, with adequate crowd control measures in place.

“This may include establishing multiple distribution points within the community to reduce overcrowding at a single location; implementing a system to prioritise vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with disabilities; employing trained personnel to manage crowds, ensure orderly queues, and provide assistance to those in need; and conducting public awareness campaigns to educate the public on safety protocols during such events.”

Looking ahead

While the government is making efforts to ensure a peaceful process of such events, it is being canvassed that village heads and President Generals of communities should be deeply involved in the scheme and also try to organise the beneficiaries in their respective villages and hamlets to avert future occurrences.

Share

Please follow and like us: