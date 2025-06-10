From Nollywood To Global Enterprise: The Journey Of Chijioke Okonkwo

Share

In a world where success often demands a singular focus, Chijioke Okonkwo stands as a testament to the power of versatility and resilience.

Born in Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria, Chijioke’s journey from the entertainment industry to becoming a prominent businessman with ventures spanning Nigeria and Germany is both inspiring and instructive.

Chijioke’s story begins in the vibrant community of Abatete, where he was raised alongside his twin brother as the youngest of six children. His father, a dedicated driver with Ekene Dili Chukwu Nig. Limited, a leading transportation company in Nigeria at the time, passed away in 2007.

His mother, a multifaceted woman, farmer, businesswoman, real estate investor, and local politician in Odume Obosi, became the cornerstone of his upbringing.

Despite lacking formal education, her unwavering work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit left an indelible mark on Chijioke.

He often credits her as his role model, emphasizing that “even with no education, we never lacked because she’s always up and doing.”

Chijioke’s professional journey began in 2010 in the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, where he worked behind the scenes as a props and set manager.

His passion for music led him to become a DJ, known as DJ Zaga, from 2012 to 2018. During this period, he also pursued academic excellence, studying International Business Management in Ukraine.

However, the onset of the war in Ukraine in 2022 prompted him to relocate to Germany, where he currently resides. In Germany, Chijioke established a facility management company, leveraging his international experience to cater to the diverse needs of the local market.

Simultaneously, he expanded his entrepreneurial footprint in Nigeria, founding and leading several successful enterprises:

Goltava Group: Recognized as Nigeria’s leading door company, Goltava Group specializes in high-quality doors and related products.

Cargoburg Logistics Limited: A prominent player in Nigeria’s logistics sector, offering services in customs clearance, haulage, and marine operations.

Goltava Foods Limited: An agro-food company focused on providing nutritious and affordable food products to Nigerian consumers.

Kassel Energies Limited: A company dedicated to sustainable energy solutions, contributing to Nigeria’s energy transition efforts.

Despite the geographical distance between his businesses, Chijioke maintains a hands-on approach, utilizing technology and artificial intelligence to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

Managing multiple businesses across continents is no small feat. Chijioke attributes his ability to balance personal and professional life to meticulous planning, delegation, and the strategic use of technology.

He emphasizes the importance of a strong, well-trained team, stating, “I use these tools to automate many tasks and manage my business more efficiently, which saves me a lot of time.”

This approach allows him to dedicate time to personal pursuits, such as evening walks and swimming, and to his upcoming wedding in August 2025. Beyond his business endeavors, Chijioke is passionate about mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs.

He advocates for building sustainable, tech-driven businesses and emphasizes the value of starting with available resources.

His advice to budding entrepreneurs is: “You don’t need to know everything just be willing to learn, work smart, and stay consistent. Don’t try to do everything alone. Build a team, invest in people, and treat them well.”

Reflecting on his journey, Chijioke urges them to maintain humility and perseverance, advises them to ‘’pray, stay humble, and never give up, this journey is not for the faint-hearted, but it’s worth it.

Take your time, no need to rush. Trust your journey. Learn how to handle money, build strong habits, and think long-term.”

As Chijioke prepares for his upcoming wedding in August 2025, he continues to expand his business ventures and mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs.

His journey from the entertainment industry in Nigeria to becoming a successful businessman in Germany and Nigeria serves as a powerful reminder that with determination, adaptability, and a commitment to continuous learning, one can overcome challenges and achieve success on a global scale.

And while business remains his primary focus, those who know him well recognize that Chijioke’s vision extends beyond commerce.

With a deep-rooted belief in service, community empowerment, and strategic leadership inherited from his mother’s own political involvement, it would not be surprising if his next chapter involves shaping policies and creating opportunities on an even broader stage.

For now, he remains focused on building, mentoring, and preparing for the future one step at a time. After all, true leadership is not just about ambition; it is about laying the groundwork for lasting impact.

Share