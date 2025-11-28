From Newsroom To Women’s Advocate, The Story Of Arabinrin Aderonke

For Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, the Executive Director of the FAME Foundation, it was the biggest quest to make it in the midst of men and that has led her to where she is today.

To this end, she often sees herself as a man when out there in the world Atoyebi, a former sports journalist and current Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, said it has been God all through and hard work on her own part.

The beginning

In an interview with the New Telegraph, Arabinrin said it all started for her from childhood where she grew up amidst boys being the only daughter of her parents. “I used to be a tomboy. I grew up in a family of all male and the only female there was me and my mom,” she said.

“So automatically I was forced to take part in sports from childhood, getting to the university and all that. I found myself working with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), at the League Department at the time. At the end of it, I really wanted to be out there.

“So, I left, I resigned from sports administration and I ventured into sports journalism. Becoming a sports critic while also taking up investigative journalism. “I also became an advocate of sports development and sports for development so how do we do better if you’re not part of the system, you cannot really get things done.

“Yes, I’ve been writing for over 10 years. What changes have we seen? Sometimes you have to go in there to make yourself an actor. So now coming into it, I have found myself serving on committees where I’ve been able to also lend my voice.

“You know that being a critic, what we’re talking about outside, we need to bring it in directly as stakeholders as you know as part of committees to be able to get things done.”

Navigating through a men’s dominated world Describing her journey so far especially in the men dominated society, she said of herself that she always sees herself as a man always and only became a woman when entering her compound.

“When I tell people that when I’m outside my house I see myself as a man, when I get into my house from the gate of my house, I become a woman; I become very feminine like I’m a different person at home and a different person outside.

“I’m just a soft baby girl in my house but when I’m out there because the world is already difficult for women, so if you are not strong, they will push you aside. “I always say that I am a gentleman of the press, gentlemen of the press that’s what they say. There’s nothing like gentlewomen.

So, I see myself as a man. I’m a man when I’m working outside there. “Because if you think you want to be soft, the world will step on you. You don’t have to be hard as well. You have to be emotionally intelligent. You have to learn how to lobby. You have to learn diplomacy.

“Sometimes you can’t fight your way, but you have to lobby your way. As a woman. So, you have to befriend them like, I’m not talking about intimacy. You have to befriend them. You have to lobby. You have to keep asking. At times you have to plead because it is a patriarchy society that is not fair to women.

“Let me say the truth as a woman, I will say to you that it has not been easy to get where I am today but I am a very determined person. I’m very passionate. Whatever I put my hands on, I always get. And I don’t take no for an answer. If you tell me no, I’ll go and c o m e back again to make my request so that’s how I’ve been doing my things.”

Coping with different endeavours

Being a woman of many faces from her job at the FIRS, her position at FAME Foundation, being a member of several committees, among others, she explains what has been seeing her through and how she has been successful so far. She said: “It’s all about prioritising things and delegating.

So leadership is easy if you know how to delegate. Number one thing is the people. You want to succeed. Who are the people that are around you? Surround yourself with people that have the same energy as you, people that can get things done. That’s number one.

“So, I am very intentional about my team members. If you’re working in my team and I give you benefit of that for like, for some months and you’re not really coming up, I’ll change you. Because for me, if you are not going to add value you can’t stay around me because whatever I do I add value.

“I am the kind of person that believes in delegating so I’ve been fortunate I’ve been privileged to have very solid team members. I’ve been privileged to have solid team members from my NGO, from my political assignments and even the media so I have people I delegate to do things for me.”

The FAME Foundation

FAME Foundation, an acronym for Female Advocacy Mentorship and Empowerment started years back and according to Aderonke, it remains her baby and very dear to her heart.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do in the last eight years of registering the NGO and as you know when I was a reporter from 2013-2014 my little salary then, I will buy footballs, I will buy whistles, I will go to schools, gather girls and try to make them play football.

“At that time, I was posting it on Facebook as there were not many social media spaces like we have now. So, I posted it and all that.

“Do you know that since 2015 I think Laureus Sport for Good started following the page but didn’t reach out. They’ve been watching me before they approached me like three years ago to partner. “When I started, it was just a passion for me. It is what I enjoy doing. I enjoy impacting, mentoring people, and all of that. When I get there, I will say girls, let’s play football.

“However, we sit down while we’re playing football and I will start telling them, do you know that you have to wash your pants? Do you know that you have to stay in school? Do you know you have to study? Do you know you don’t have to follow boys and all of that?

“So, we use sport as a tool to support. This was how things started. Now it has evolved and it has become a big organisation.

“Recently we signed a partnership with Manchester City, they were in Lagos like two weeks ago for week training for coaches. The truth is, I didn’t have any link with them, and they followed us and got across. For them to do that, they would have done their background checks before coming to Nigeria.

“What I’m trying to say is that the FAME Foundation has evolved over the years. In the past it has impacted on IDPs, women, widows and girls. We have been able to put people that raped girls and those that always abused girls in jail.

“So we’ve been able to impact over 400,000 people and indirectly two million people. We are proud of what we’ve been able to do over the years and we are just getting started.”

Political ambitions

Having worked with different politicians in different categories, currently the Media Assistant to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Nigeria, Dele Alake; Special Adviser, Multilateral Affairs and Special Projects, Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jummai Alhassan between 2016 and 2017 same as former Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed, where she served as Special Adviser, SDGs Policy and Media, between 2019 and 2023, Arabinrin Aderonke said she might be going fully into politics.

“As for politics, I can’t say yes or no, but I am very ambitious. I have big ambitions. And if I’m a governor, don’t be surprised actually.

But if I’m a minister in the next administration or in the second term of President Bola Tinubu, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. I’m very ambitious and I’m not stopping until I get to where I’m going to by God’s grace. Amen.”