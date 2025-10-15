From Neglect To New Life: How Amuwo-Odofin Roads Brought Back Hope

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently inaugurated some rehabilitated road projects in the Amuwo-Odofin axis of the state.

For years, residents of the area and its surrounding communities; Old Ojo, Irede, Navy Town and Mumuni Adio also known as Buba Marwa, lived with a daily nightmare that stretched as far as the eye could see: broken roads, stagnant water, endless traffic and despair.

Before their rehabilitation, these critical routes were more of obstacle courses than roads. Deep gullies and gaping potholes turned every journey into a risky venture. During the rainy season, the roads disappeared under floods, leaving motorists stranded and pedestrians wading through muddy water.

Residents of the area are now praising the Governor, Me Sanwo-Olu, not only for easing their mobility stress, but also saving them from economic destitution that stared in the face as a result of the negative toll the state of the road had taken on general socioeconomic life.

They are also helpful to him for the improvement in the level of security being enjoyed as a result of the illumination that was installed in the form of solar powered street lights on the said roads. One of the residents who spoke to New Telegraph, shortly after rainfall yesterday afternoon, Mrs. Grace Nwosu, has run a small supermarket along Old Ojo Road for over a decade.

She recalled past years of dwelling in the area with a deep sigh. She said: “It was terrible. Once it rained, the road became a river. Customers stopped coming, delivery trucks refused to enter, and we were left on our own. “I lost perishable goods every week.

We were practically cut off from the rest of Lagos.” The poor road network didn’t just hinder movement it crippled livelihoods. Businesses folded, property values dropped, and commercial drivers shunned the area because of the damage constant potholes inflicted on their vehicles. As conditions worsened, frustration grew among residents.

Many resorted to community-led patchwork repairs, pouring gravel and concrete into craters themselves, efforts that barely lasted a few weeks. Another resident, Mr. Kehinde Adebayo, a commercial bus driver who plied the Navy Town–Irede route, recalled the toll it took on both their finances and their safety.