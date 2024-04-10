From My Corner: A Book That Addresses National Issues

It is often said that knowledge is a transient, dynamic and evolving entity. Our understanding and accumulation of knowledge as regards specific aspects of life are constantly changing and progressing over time. New discoveries, advancements, and perspectives continuously reshape our understanding of the world and matters affecting society. Oftentimes people of immense experience present their views, commentaries, knowledge gathered and the likes in well articulated autobiographies, giving readers a tour of their mind, sharing their life experiences with their audience.

In some cases, such publications turn out to be a gold mine, laden with proven methods to tackle the problems of society. A quick glance through the pages of the recently published autobiography of Clement T. Ofuani reveals an interesting and ultimately impactful personality with apt and valid things to say about many aspects of society as delivered from his wealth of experience. The city of Asaba in Delta State recently played host to top dignitaries from all works of life as it witnessed the public presentation of the autobiography of Chief Clement Ofuani.

A well-articulated memoir of his journeys and experiences in life, duty to his fatherland, his take on state and national issues, recommendations and a general executive tour of his bright mind. The event held at the Orchid Hotel in Asaba, Delta State was graced by top personalities who all, at some point in the event gave testimony of the exceptional brilliance of the writer, further giving credence to information embedded in the pages of the book Indeed Clement T. Ofuani has paid his dues throughout his career in private and public service. A former commissioner for Economic Planning in the Chief James Ibori led administration, brief stint as Economic Adviser to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and also showcased his excellence on the national stage as a Senior Special Assistant to the late President Musa Yar’Adua on Policy Matters.

He also served as SSA on Presidential Matters to President Goodluck Jonathan before venturing into other profitable assignments culminating in a latter appointment as the pioneer Director General of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency. The public presentation of his autobiography aptly titled: ‘From My Corner’ reveals the wealth of experience gathered in his sojourns through life, his expert analysis of societal issues and ultimately his prescriptions on proven methods of tackling national issues.

Clement Ofuani excellence in his service to the country was heralded by top dignitaries, which included the Chairman of the occasion, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former Governor of Kaduna State, the Special Guest of Honour, Chief James Ibori, former Governor of Delta State, the Chief Presenter, Mr. Austin Avuru, the NDDC Chairman, and Mr. Chiedu Ebie amongst other dignitaries. The Chairman of the occasion, Senator Ahmed Makarfi in his remarks spoke in glowing terms of the man Clement Ofuani, heralding his conduct, mentality, intelligence and excellence displayed over the years. Special Guest of Honour Chief James Ibori gave a passionate speech which could be regarded as some sort of a wake-up call to the state.

He emphasised that with the wealth of talent possessed by people like Clement Ofuani, Delta State is supposed to be far ahead from its current state. He recalled how he met the man of the occasion and was impressed by his intelligence and meticulousness hence the decision to bring him on board as part of his cabinet was a no brainer. Chief Ibori lamented on the fact that, Delta State is not truly and properly utilising the skills and excellence of people like Clement Ofuani as if to make a clarion call to the appropriate quarters to open their eyes and see the potentials and benefits such a man offers closer to corridors of decisionmaking in the state especially as regards finance and economic matters.

Speaking on his inspirations for putting down such an excellent piece, Clement T. Ofuani attributed it to the ever increasing calls of his friends and associates for him to share with stakeholders and indeed the general public his experiences, knowledge and ideas for the betterment of society, having been around for so long gathering an immense amount of experience in government especially matters involving finance, economy, policy development and implementation. Apparently, this autobiography is a much needed answer to the calls for him to share with stakeholders his wisdom and ground breaking initiatives, giving a clear insight as to how he made things tick while in service both at the state level and on the national stage.

Clement Ofuani boasts a remarkable background worthy of recognition. Being a chartered accountant and an alumni of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he holds a Masters’ degree in Banking and Finance, a field where he truly honed his craft having been a banker for close to a decade before venturing into public service. Before joining government, he had established and ran his own private accounting firm successfully to a large extent and his solid academic background further shows that, indeed he is a voice that should be listened to when it comes to society and national issues. Therefore the autobiography is ultimately a must read for all especially those tasked with the economic and financial engagements of leadership of any kind, be it in government or the private sector.

The above view was further emphasised by the book reviewer, Barrister Chuma Nwokolo, further reiterating the need for relevant personalities and indeed the general public to read and digest the contents of the book and in that way sharing in the excellent insights Clement Ofuani has to offer. Mr Nwokolo praised the exceptional information delivery style of the book and declared it akin to a certain literary genius Chinua Achebe of blessed memory. The detailed and inspiring delivery of the details of the book gives its reader a vivid picture of the life and experiences of the writer allowing them to meet at connective points where knowledge and experience are laid bare and within grasp.

A must read for leaders both incumbent, aspiring and upcoming alike in the bid to tackle national issues. The Chief Presenter of the book, Mr Austin Avuru, cofounder of Seplat Petroleum Development Company made it clear that even a quick read of the book reveals a wealth of knowledge and wasn’t shy to make a clarion call to relevant stakeholders to ensure he is much closer to the decision-making processes of governance as his experience is much needed. Other commentaries included one from renowned journalist, Tony Eluemunor, who described the book as a “sparkling burst of penetrating, fervent literary colours; a rich and moving story of a gifted and determined person”.

The occasion was a huge success and guests left the venue even more inspired more so as the book was well launched by the top dignitaries indicating its immense worth. Chief Clement Ofuani clearly took his time to take us all on a pleasant ride of exposition and revelation of his successes, challenges and perceived solutions to various issues bothering the country today. It was indeed the tale of a man who came, saw and conquered and of course, is still conquering