From Mista Xto, Legendary Resurgence With Yed Mi Nsana

On Good Friday, the Facebook community in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States woke up to a viral sensation – Mista Xto’s soulful motivational song, ‘Yed Mi Nsana’ (Cleanse Me).

Rendered in the poetic Efik language, the song marked a significant return for the legendary musician.

Mista Xto’s music career spans decades, with hits like ‘Wetin’ during the Calabar Christmas festival era.

Although his voice remained prominent in radio jingles and occasional performances, his musical output had slowed down. However, ‘Yed Mi Nsana’ sparked excitement among fans, wondering if this was a one-off or a full-fledged comeback.

The answer came soon enough. Mista Xto collaborated with Upper X Ekpenyong of the Okpo Records fame on ‘Mma Mmem’, a street anthem that asks, “Ekerete mma mmem?” (Did you think I was finished?).

This song has become an authentic representation of the region’s music scene, and its reception proves that Mista Xto’s return was not only highly anticipated, but fits the bill and is appreciated by the appreciative fans.

The views and shares on social media demonstrate the impact of his comeback. As a musical icon, Mista Xto’s voice was always present, but his recent resurgence fills a void that only he could.

With ‘Mma Mmem’ enjoying airplay, it’s clear that the musical Don is back, and this time, with high expectations. Mista Xto’s comeback is not just about music; it’s about reclaiming his space in the entertainment industry.

As fans look forward to more from this legendary artist, one thing is certain – Mista Xto, the street general, wearing a new look with an unmistakable white beard still leads the music battalion. Again, what a comeback