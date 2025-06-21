From Lagos To The World: Tosin Alao’s Global Gospel Legacy

Share

Tosin Alao is a celebrated music producer, choir director, and music consultant, with a dynamic career spanning Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. With decades of experience, he has trained and led choirs across three continents and helped shape the sound of modern gospel music through his innovative arrangements and spiritual depth.

He has collaborated with a host of top gospel artists including Buchi, Tope Alabi, Sammie Okposo, Nathaniel Bassey, Beejay Sax, Kunle Ajayi, and Tim Godfrey. He has shared global stage with international icons such as Travis Greene, Don Moen, Dr. Ron Kenoly, Bob Fitts, David Baroni, and Grammy Award-winning producer, Dr. Kevin Bond.

His jazz background is equally impressive having performed alongside Kirk Whalum, Jonathan Butler, Gerald Albright, Hugh Masekela, Tee Mac and others.

Tosin currently serves as music minister and associate music director at Trinity House, Lagos under the leadership of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo. His role involves mentoring emerging musicians and curating worship experiences that blend excellence with deep spirituality.

Beyond performance, he is the CEO of Dexterity Entertainment Company, a premium production outfit responsible for major events such as DStv’s Owambe Show, Star Trek, Start Quest, WAPOGA Games, the Bayelsa and Lagos International Jazz Festivals and corporate productions for NBC and the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce.

Continuing to make waves both musically and globally, he was recently honoured with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. This prestigious recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions to music and service to humanity. Tosin Alao remains a key figure in global gospel music as an artist, leader, and visionary dedicated to transforming lives through sound, worship, and creative excellence.

