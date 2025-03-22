From Lagos to the world: Biyi Samuel’s rise as a musical powerhouse

Share

From his humble beginnings to birthing his incredible career in Lagos, Nigeria, Highlife and Inspirational Musical Act, Biyi Samuel, has evolved to be a musical powerhouse, seasoned with excellence as he continues to express a true mastery of his craft. Whether through vocal or instrumental execution, the musical icon ensures his performances are nothing short of spectacular.

Biyi’s music is always a blend of rich African rhythms with soulful melodies that resonates with listeners. His compositions are drawn from traditional highlife, juju and inspirational elements to maintain cultural authenticity while appealing to a global audience. One thing that can’t be taken off the prolific artiste is his lyrical mastery which is interpreted in his songs which are uplifting, seasoned with messages of hope and love.

With awards such as the 2017 Bezaleel Awards, Zamaar Praise of the Universe and a host of other awards, his talent has bagged the needed recognition it deserves with more still to come as he continues to push his career internationally having proved his mettle in the country.

On the quality of his sounds, he narrates that, “Merging both storytelling with rhythmic progressions, I have come to create a musical experience that not only entertains but also inspires and educates. This ability to make music alongside my band helps us to seamlessly fuse traditional and modern sounds as we create a niche in the ever-expanding music industry.”

