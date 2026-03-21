For many Nigerian travellers, the definition of luxury travel is evolving. While global cities such as London and Dubai remain familiar destinations, a growing number of African high net worth travellers are increasingly looking closer to home for experiences that combine luxury, culture, and convenience.

One destination quickly rising on that list is Kigali, Rwanda; a city often referred to as the “Singapore of Africa” for its cleanliness, safety, and rapid economic growth.

At the centre of this shift stands the iconic Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre, Kigali, a landmark property known for its striking architecture and illuminated dome that has become a defining feature of the city’s skyline.

For Nigerian travellers seeking a refined African getaway or business destination, the hotel has quietly become one of Kigali’s most sought-after addresses.

Space, comfort, elevated hospitality

Luxury for many travellers from Nigeria often means space, comfort and the ability to host. The Radisson Blu Kigali delivers this at scale.

With 291 rooms and suites, the hotel offers a range of accommodation designed for both leisure and business travellers.

At the top end, the 699 square metres Presidential Suite provides expansive living space, including a private kitchenette, dining area and office space ideal for travellers who arrive with family, business partners or a full entourage.

Each room features a private balcony overlooking Kigali’s famous rolling hills, offering panoramic views that have become a favourite backdrop for visitors capturing the beauty of Rwanda’s capital.

Culinary experience with global influence

Dining is another highlight of the Radisson Blu Kigali experience. At The Larder, guests can enjoy international cuisine alongside locally inspired flavours, including the hotel’s well-known “Super Breakfast,” which has become a signature offering for guests starting their day in the city.

For something different, Filini Restaurant and Bar, the hotel’s Italian dining concept, brings a contemporary Euro- pean touch to Kigali’s dining scene, reflecting the city’s growing cosmopolitan character.

Centre of Kigali’s cultural, entertainment scenes

One of the hotel’s biggest advantages is its location next to BK Arena, one of Africa’s premier entertainment venues. The arena regularly hosts major international concerts, sporting events, and cultural gatherings.

Recent years have seen global stars and African icons perform in Kigali, attracting visitors from across the continent and positioning the city as an emerging hub for entertainment and events.

Guests staying at the Radisson Blu Kigali are perfectly placed to experience this vibrant scene, with the hotel often becoming a natural gathering point for visitors attending major events.

Kigali’s growing social, nightlife scenes

Beyond the hotel, Kigali offers a vibrant yet refined nightlife. The nearby district of Kimihurura is home to some of the city’s most popular lounges and social venues, where Afrobeats and Amapiano regularly set the soundtrack for Kigali’s evenings.

For Nigerian travellers, the cultural connection between West and East Africa is increasingly visible, with music, fashion and business communities naturally intersecting in the city.

Wellness, golf, reset

For those looking to unwind, the hotel’s Izuba Wellness Spa offers a range of treatments designed for relaxation and recovery. Facilities include treatment rooms, a sauna and steam rooms, providing a calm retreat after a day of meetings, exploring the city or attending events.

Kigali is also becoming a growing destination for golf enthusiasts, with nearby courses offering scenic fairways set against the city’s rolling hills.

For many travellers who enjoy combining business or leisure trips with a round of golf, this adds another layer to Kigali’s appeal as a premium African destination.

A new African luxury destination

As Kigali continues to grow as a centre for diplomacy, investment and tourism, the Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre, Kigali, remains one of the city’s defining hospitality destinations.

“Across Africa we are seeing a strong rise in intra-African travel, particularly from markets like Nigeria,” says Rob Kucera, General Manager and District Director East Africa, “Our goal is to offer guests a world-class experience while celebrating the unique energy and culture that make Kigali such a remarkable destination,” he adds.

For Nigerian travellers seeking luxury, culture and connectivity within Africa, Kigali is quickly emerging as an unexpected yet compelling choice and Radisson Blu Kigali is often where that journey begins.

Enhanced connectivity

The enhanced flight connectivity between Lagos and Kigali, (moving to daily flights soonest) by RwandAir, significantly strengthens economic ties between Nigeria and Rwanda.

This development fosters greater collaboration in trade, tourism, and investment opportunities, while delivering reliable and convenient travel options for passengers. As Rwanda’s leading 5-star conference hotel, the Radisson Blu Hotel &and Convention Centre, Kigali is ideally positioned to welcome this influx of traffic.

The hotel offers Nigerian business travellers, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) participants, investors, and leisure visitors direct, hassle-free access to world-class lodging, state-of-the-art meeting facilities, and exceptional services.

This improved connectivity is expected to drive higher occupancy rates, attract more high-profile MICE events, and solidify the hotel as the preferred choice for discerning guests seeking convenience, luxury, and seamless integration into Rwanda’s vibrant business and tourism landscape.

Facilities/services

The Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre, Kigali, is a classy affair and in a different world, exuding beauty and natural feel, with a blend of facilities and services infused with functional technology that makes the hotel a distinct enclave.

Situated in the heart of Kigali with easy access to Kigali International Airport, corporate government, and diplomatic mission offices. It is five kilometres away from the city centre and five kilometres away from the Kigali International Airport.

Rooms/Suites

The rooms and suites are luxury and comfort personified, boosting sophisticated and enchanting feel, as the fittings and furniture blend perfectly.

The options include; Superior room with private balcony; Superior room with private balcony and dome view; Executive room with private balcony and lounge access; Executive room with private balcony, dome view and lounge access; Junior Suite with balcony and lounge access; Suite with terrace and lounge access; Royal Suite with terrace and lounge access and Family room.

Dining

Fine dining is guaranteed, with its luxuriously fitted all-day restaurant and bar offering both selections of culinary and gourmet treats and drinks.

Filini Restaurant, an Italian restaurant offers a unique mix of sophistication and casual design that is as fresh as “Mercato” with a walk-through seasonality deli and show kitchen. The Auditorium Club offers exclusivity and aspirational luxury for VIP convention dining.

The Business Class Lounge and Piazza Bar are the perfect venues for discerning Business Class travellers to catch all their favourite sporting events.

Meetings/events

With the iconic Kigali Convention Centre adjacent the hotel, MICE comes with a unique feeling and attractions. Boasting a customisable exhibition space, 18 versatile meeting rooms, and a state-of-the-art auditorium, with capacity for 2600 person, meetings and events are given new meanings.

All meeting spaces are fully equipped with the latest technology and built-in AV equipment. Other facilities of the Convention Centre include a clinic, ATM, and a business centre.

Fitness/wellness

Added to its outdoor Swimming Pool, Aerobics room and Tennis court is a multipurpose Fitness Centre, featuring the latest Technogym equipment for a convenient workout. Izuba Wellness Spa also give a different flip to the wellness offerings of the hotel.

Izuba means “SUN” in Kinyarwanda – an energy source providing warmth and positive energy. Boasting a serene ambiance, it provides bespoke treatments curated to enhance your sense of relaxation and wellbeing.

Awards

Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre, Kigali is a renowned multiple awards winning outfit, with over 40 awards to its name.

The unending list include; Africa’s Leading Conference Hotel, Rwanda’s Leading City Hotel, and Rwanda’s Leading Hotel by World Travel Awards consecutively in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and again in 2025. Best MICE Hotel in Rwanda, Best Convention Hotel in Rwanda, and Best Busi- ness Hotel in Rwanda in 2018.