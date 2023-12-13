From Lagos to London, Olaniran’s Eyo photographs take centre stage

A picture may be worth a thousand words but a camera in the hands of a seasoned storyteller like Ademola Olaniran, is an extension of his vision, enabling the seizing of the ephemeral with a candidness that translates into a mosaic of moments that together sing an ode to a period witnessed. And this, for any discerning mind, is worth more than a thousand words!

Olaniran, who currently serves as Senior Special Assistant Media and Visual Communications to the Governor of Lagos, stands out as a paragon of photographic impressionism, a term which aptly describes his ability to capture the vivacity of the human spirit.

Born into the dawn of modernity, he wields his camera as a painter uses his brush, not just to document, but to capture and interpret the beauty and joy of life through his art. His ability to turn simple moments into works of art, as well as his use of the camera and experimentation with different techniques, set him apart. … e-rays his recent work at the London Mayor’s Show…

Olaniran’s striking photograph of the Eyo Masquerades frozen in gyration at the Lord Mayor’s show in London on Sunday, November 12, 2023, reach far beyond words or a cultural display, to creating a masterpiece that leaves a mystical imprint on the soul, and presents an opportunity for conversations, soul- searching questions and encouraging reflections.

To stare at it is to be teleported to the 17th century, an era associated with the origins of the Eyo Festival in Lagos State of Nigeria, where costumed dancers representing the spirits of ancestors would perform a dance ritual to the rhythmic sound of drums as they seek to usher in a new king or honour an esteemed guest.

For Olaniran, the creation of art through photography goes beyond happenstance. Instead, it is a premeditated composition of a subject within the limitations of time, surrounded by life as it is occurring before the shutter of a camera is released. It is one of anticipation, where visual elements of positioning, colour, light and shape collaborate with artistry and technicality, to capture an unguarded moment that would otherwise, have been hard to describe.

When asked about his raison d’etre on his artistic journey, Ademola who is set to exhibit a new collection in a few months syas, “I have made it a goal to be intentional and ensure that every image I capture is not just a creation of art but one laden with a strong story, because I feel that allows me convey a message in very unique yet powerful way. Fine art photography allows me come up with ideas for images that are a lot more conceptual, where the end result is more of a catalyst for a larger discussion about various topics.”

And this brings us back to the photograph of the Eyo performance at the Museum of London which has received accolades from both the Governor of Lagos Babajide Sanwo-Olu and The Lord Mayor of London, Michael Mainelli, thus transcending a cultural display of the enigmatic, fast-paced and beautiful Lagos and placing the city at the centre of global conversations about Africa’s role in the 21st century. It is a statement of identity, resilience and the transformative power of culture steeped in art that Lagos so richly embodies. This all-important narrative is crucial in changing global perceptions and showcasing Nigeria and also Africa’s potential and achievements in various fields as championed by cities like Lagos.