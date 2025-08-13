From Lagos To Lomé: Nzurum Expands Access To Crayola’s Creative Tools Across W’Africa

With an expanding footprint in education and retail distribution, Stephen Nzurum of SFi Africa Brands Ltd is leading efforts to bring globally respected creative tools from Crayola into the hands of children across Nigeria and West Africa.

Through SFi Africa’s distribution partnerships and e-commerce integration on platforms like Jumia Nigeria, Crayola products such as the Inspiration Art Case and school-ready crayon kits are now more widely available than ever before — helping educators, parents, and schools foster creativity in learning.

“It’s not just about selling crayons. It’s about opening doors for children to learn, solve problems, and express who they are — in Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond,” said Nzurum, CEO of SFi Africa Brands. “Crayola’s mission aligns perfectly with our commitment to building the next generation through creativity.”

Nzurum, who is also the co-founder of NaijaVibe (Nigeria’s most visited pop culture website), and whose work spans logistics, market penetration, and stakeholder engagement, says SFi Africa is committed to supporting learning through play and expression — an area where tools like Crayola’s colouring kits, markers, and pencils provide immediate value.

The partnership has not only deepened the presence of premium creative supplies in the region but also reinforced the economic potential of education-focused retail across Africa.

“We see the opportunity not just in product distribution, but in shaping how children across the continent engage with learning,” Nzurum added. “That’s the bigger picture — and it’s one worth investing in.”