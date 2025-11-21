From Kitchen To Studio: Chef Gee Serves Up Culture Soul With NSIDO

Rising Afrobeat and R&B artist, Chef Gee’s latest single NSIDO, is a stunning fusion of Ibibio rhythm, Afrobeat groove, and R&B soul. The song captures the heart of African sound while telling a story of culture, emotion, and identity.

Born on April 26, 1997, in Ebute Metta West, Lagos, and proudly from Itu Local Government in Akwa Ibom State, Chef Gee’s journey reflects a balance of talent and creativity. His love for music runs deep — a natural gift that allows him to connect with people through feeling and rhythm.

Beyond music, Chef Gee, whose real name Gabriel Etuk Effiong, is a skilled chef, known for his appearance on the NaijaChefs Hub reality TV show (2021), where he showcased his creativity and passion for flavor. That same artistry translates into his music — blending sounds with the same care and soul he brings to every dish.

“NSIDO”, which means “What’s happening?” in Ibibio, is more than just a song. It’s an experience that honors his roots while embracing a global sound. With smooth vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and cultural rhythm, Chef Gee proves that authenticity never goes out of style. “NSIDO” is now available on all streaming platforms.