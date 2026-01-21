From Hope To Policy: How Africa’s Young Visionaries Are Rewriting The Continent’s Future

Inside Chris Oyakhilome’s vision to build Africa’s future through empowered youth leadership

When Rejoice Waithera stood before cameras at the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja on January 5, 2026, her voice carried more than personal triumph.

It carried the story of Kibera’s reclaimed dump site in Kenya, of sorghum and millet replacing fear-laced GMO debates, of clean water flowing where scarcity once ruled. At just 23 years, the Kenyan agripreneur has become the face of a continental movement—one that insists Africa’s solutions must rise from African soil, led by its youths.

Waithera was unveiled as the Star Prize winner at the Public Presentation of the 2025 Future Africa Leaders Awards (FALA), organised by the Future Africa Leaders Foundation (FALF), an initiative under the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI).

But her story, like those of the other awardees, is not merely about recognition. It is about repositioning Africa’s development narrative— from dependency to design, from charity to capacity.

A vision rooted in youth/responsibility

The idea behind FALA is inseparable from the philosophy of its founder, Reverend Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, a televangelist and the founder of LoveWorld Incorporated (also known as Christ Embassy), a Christian ministry based in Lagos.

For over a decade, the award has identified and empowered young Africans whose work transcends borders and sectors—agriculture, health, education, technology, advocacy, and humanitarian service.

“FALA is for young people— young leaders in Africa,” explained Pastor (Barr.) Arinze Emmanuels, Coordinator of COFI. “The founder believes that Africa will be built by Africans alone. And starting with the youth is where it really matters, because they are the leaders of today and tomorrow.”

COFI serves as the umbrella body, supporting FALA as a leadership pipeline aligned with Oyakhilome’s ethos of empowerment, nationbuilding, and human development. Over the years, COFI’s interventions have spanned medical outreach, mental health, trauma care, youth development, and education—each strand reinforcing a belief that sustainable change begins with people, not hand-outs.

Besides, starting with the youth is where it really matters because they’re the leaders of today and tomorrow. So, that’s what it’s all about. “So, based on what we’ve seen here, we’ve seen very outstanding youths who have been awarded for the projects that they have done,” he explained.

13 years, 33 countries, countless lives

According to Pastor TT Temisan, Member of the Central Executive Council of LoveWorld Inc. and Anchor of FALA, the awards have, in 13 years, produced winners from 33 African countries across all regions.

“These are not just people who did one project,” Temisan said. “Most of them carried out multiple projects over a calendar year. Some affected three countries or more. We’ve seen impact in advocacy, technology, education, agriculture—real projects that enhance the quality of life.”

That impact has translated into policy influence, global recognition, and economic innovation. “One of our winners worked with organisations in the United States developing finance applications that enhance international trade,” Temisan added. “Others have developed fertilisers and food products that are safe, sustainable, and locally sourced.”

Rejoice Waithera: From waste to worth

Waithera’s journey encapsulates the human heart of FALA. Responding to Kenya’s GMO maize concerns, she developed SOCAMI flour—a nutritious blend of sorghum, cassava, and millet—now benefiting over 20,000 consumers.

Her advocacy helped indigenous crops gain inclusion on the Kenya Cereals and Produce Board platform, influencing national policy discussions.

Driven by environmental urgency, she transformed an abandoned dump site in Kibera into a productive greenhouse, trained over 10,000 students in organic farming, constructed a borehole supplying clean water to 20,000 families, and created jobs through a plastic recycling project impacting more than 50,000 people.

“My journey has not been easy,” Waithera said during her interview. “Some days we went to government offices and were chased away. But our president who established the FALF taught us that we are not weak. Africa’s young people have what it takes. If you can imagine it, you can do it.”

A continental tapestry of change

In Uganda, 24-year-old Ndagire Grace Marion, another award winner, has impacted over one million people through agriculture, clean energy, health, and nutrition—employing youths, feeding malnourished infants, and installing boreholes and solar systems.

In Zambia, Norman Chrispin Phiri is mobilising over 25,000 youths across four countries while preparing to scale his work through parliamentary politics. Cameroon’s Annette Ewusi has tackled identity loss in conflict zones through BirthGuard Cameroon, while Nigeria’s Francis Nyong is merging agriculture and technology to reach over half a million people globally.

From South Sudan’s Rose Charles Kuba— who turned personal trauma into youth empowerment—to Ghana’s Amanpene Kofi Prince redefining sustainable farming, each awardee represents a solution tailored to local realities yet scalable across borders.

Dr. Olajumoke Ola-Akisanya, Senior Executive Officer of FALF, emphasised this philosophy: “We are producing fearless young Africans who are not looking for hand-outs, but are finding solutions tailored to their communities. Sustainable solutions must work for the people, their culture, and their circumstances.”

According to Ola-Akisany, Reverend Dr. Oyakhilome is so passionate about the youths and “Engaging them through this foundation has actually helped to produce, fearless young Africans that are not looking for hand-outs, but rather are delving deep into their communities and finding solutions tailored for their particular needs,” adding that each community has different challenges that they are facing

Rewriting Africa’s narrative

Collectively, these young leaders challenge stereotypes that have long framed Africa as a continent of problems rather than potential. Their work shows that innovation thrives where opportunity meets trust.

“People say young people are lazy,” Pastor Emmanuels noted. “But that is a statement that should never have been made. Give them the right environment and encouragement, and you will see the potential that can build the next generation of global leaders.”

FALF has invested over $1.5 million in young awardees, not counting additional grants—capital that translates into farms, schools, clinics, platforms, and policies. More importantly, it translates into confidence: the belief that Africa’s future can be authored by its youth.

Looking Ahead: From awards to architecture

Reverend Dr. Oyakhilome’s long-term plan extends beyond annual ceremonies. The vision is to build a critical mass of African leaders influencing policy, driving innovation, and mentoring the next wave.

Politics, advocacy, governance, and enterprise are all part of the roadmap.

As the 2025 FALA awardees step into continental and global spaces, their emergence signals a shift—from survival to strategy, from aid to agency.

In their hands, Africa’s development is no longer an abstract promise. It is measurable, personal, and already unfolding. And in voices like Rejoice Waithera’s— steady, hopeful, unyielding—the continent hears its future speaking back.