From Hawker To African Player Of The Year, Osimhen Tells A Story

Napoli and Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen has penned a gratifying message to celebrate his top prize after being crowned Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2023 African Player of The Year.

Osimhen on his X account, formerly known as (Twitter) narrated how he started his journey as a hawker on the streets of Olusosun in Lagos to become a football icon.

The Nigerian striker beat Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah to the star prize at the awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco.

“As a young boy who came from the streets of Olusosun, who had to hawk in traffic almost every day of the week while growing in order to survive the numerous challenges my family and I were facing, becoming a Treasure in Africa and at World Football was a wild dream. Words can’t express the joy in my heart; this is a very special moment for me.

“My football journey has been a rollercoaster of highs, tough lows, and emotions. The goals echo, and the jubilation of victories keeps me going even when the criticism, hate, and pain of defeats hit me hard in the chest.

The support of my amazing family, my fans most especially my Nigerian supporters, and the love for the beautiful game of football motivates me to aim higher daily.”

READ ALSO:

“Losing my dear parents in the course of this journey leaves a scar in my heart as they have always been my major driving force for success since I was a kid, may their souls continue to rest in peace.

“To my fans and Nigerian supporters, your dedication in supporting me on the good days and bad days does not go unnoticed, even amidst the arrows of hatred thrown at me y’all still stood by my side. I am grateful.

“Winning the CAF Best African Player 2023 is a testament to my hard work, your love, and your support. I am so proud of myself for achieving this prestigious award.

“Thank you CAF, to all the coaches I have played under both local and international, your wisdom and knowledge have played huge roles in guiding my footballing career, thank you so much.

“I am sure my parents in heaven are smiling at me, this is for you.

“I also congratulate Chiamaka Nnadozie and Asisat Oshoala for their prestigious awards. Dreams do come true! Thank you, everyone, GOD is the greatest”, He added.